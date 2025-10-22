‘Reservation Dogs’ star Dallas Goldtooth’s heart still belongs to Minneapolis and activism

Dallas Goldtooth has followed up the overnight success of “Reservation Dogs” with a juicy role in Apple TV’s “The Last Frontier,” playing a U.S. marshal chasing escaped prisoners across the Alaskan terrain.
But the actor and writer isn’t about to go Hollywood.
His affection for the Midwest and lack of pretension were both on display last Wednesday when he stopped by Pow Wow Grounds, a 10-minute walk from the home he used to share with Native American buddies and a block away from the Minneapolis American Indian Center where he met his future wife.
“I hate the idea of moving to LA,” said Goldtooth, who lives in Chicago where he’s helping raise five kids. “Our dream is to come back here.”
When word leaked that Goldtooth was back in his old neighborhood, fans began to gather outside, hoping their idol would agree to a few pictures.
Despite being on a tight schedule, Goldtooth obliged. While posing with a life-size cutout of “Dogs” costar Zahn McClarnon urging people to vote, he joked that his friend was actually a lot shorter, then bent the image at the bottom.
“I’m a very open person,” Goldtooth said, sporting tattoos around both wrists that were inked in Uptown. “For a long time, I used to post a lot of pictures on Instagram with my kids. But once ‘Reservation Dogs’ came out, I had to stop. You don’t know who is watching or what information you are divulging. But in person, I try to be as accessible as I can be.“
His approach to stardom is directly tied to his activism roots.