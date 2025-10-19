TV and Media

Minnesota native creates ‘Treehouse of Horror’ opening credits for ‘The Simpsons’

Ward Sutton put a political spin on the annual Halloween episode, premiering Sunday.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2025 at 3:34AM
Ward Sutton, left, poses with "Simpsons" creator Matt Groening at this summer's San Diego Comic Con. (Provided by Ward Sutton)

For lovers of “The Simpsons,” watching the show’s annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode is as much a part of the Halloween season as carving pumpkins and finding the perfect costume.

Minnesotans have an extra reason to be excited about this year’s installment. Ward Sutton, who was born in Minneapolis and graduated from St. Olaf College, created the opening credits, joining a list of past guest artists that include Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro and “Ren & Stimpy” creator John Kricfalusi.

“It’s like a dream come true that I never thought to dream because I never even imagined it could be possible,” said Sutton, who first became a “Simpsons” fans nearly 40 years ago when he was a cartoonist for the Twin Cities Reader. “It’s like winning a lottery I didn’t even enter, only better!”

Sutton’s work has appeared in the Boston Globe, the Village Voice and Rolling Stone. But he’s best known for his nearly 20-year stint at the Onion, where he regularly skewers conservatives under the pseudonym Stan Kelly.

The “Simpsons” team, who were big fans of his Onion drawings, reached out to him in January. His main collaborator during the process was Michael Price, who also co-created the Bill Burr animated series “F is for Family.”

The 20-second, black-and-white short is more political than most “Simpsons” openings, with a patriotic family feeling threatened by monsters sporting T-shirts with messages like “Trade Wars” and “Pronouns.”

The generic clan escapes into their living room, where the father pounces on the remote control to tune into “The Simpsons.”

“America’s only true safe space: Network television,” the dad says as “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening cackles through the window.

Ward Sutton designed the opening credits for this "Simpsons" tradition. (Fox TV)

Sutton said all six suggestions he initially made had varying degrees of political content.

“I wasn’t sure how much they’d want, but I do think that is part of what they were looking for,” Sutton said.

After the opening, viewers will get a fairly typical “Treehouse” episode, with a big dose of gore and pop culture parody.

One of the three mini-stories is a “Jaws” spoof in which grease takes the place of a shark, terrorizing a fair with booths selling treats like hot beef sundaes. Viola Davis and Idris Elba are among the guest voices.

Bart makes a pact with the devil on the upcoming episode of "The Simpsons." (Fox TV)

Sutton worked on the episode through Zoom and emails. But he got to meet with writers and Groening at the San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

“I’ve now met many of the main creators of the show, and it’s been really interesting to learn about their creative process,” Sutton said. “I think the show is consistently hilarious, with indelible characters. The ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episodes are definitely among my favorites. So that made it especially exciting to be a part of this one.”

The episode airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

