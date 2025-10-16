Justin Jefferson disguises himself as nerdy photographer for Eli Manning’s TV series

Justin Jefferson got a chance to fake out more than cornerbacks for “Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers.”
In the latest episode of the Prime Video series, which starts streaming Thursday, the celebrated Vikings wide receiver donned a wig, fake nose, bucket hat and glasses to pass as Darius Frost, a nature photographer who seems out of place while shooting a flag football game.
“I know nothing about football,” he says while in disguise and using a higher-pitched voice. “I’m into bird-watching.”
In the 30-minute installment, Jefferson tries to fool his coaches and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at TCO Performance Center in Eagan with mixed results.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell was in on the prank from the very beginning, but he still seemed surprised to see one of his biggest stars after the show’s makeup team got through with him.
“It is unbelievable!” O’Connell says. “Your face looks fatter. It looks like my face.”
Later, Jefferson visits the West St. Paul Dome under the pretext of learning about flag football. He winds up dazzling unsuspecting camp participants by getting into the action.
The episodes are hosted by Manning from a den packed with trophies and videocassettes featuring everything from “Wild Strawberries” to sports bloopers. Manning, who produces the series with his brother, Peyton, wasn’t in Minnesota for the taping, but he did check in via phone so his daughter could teach “Darius Frost” how to do the Griddy.