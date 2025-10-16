TV and Media

Justin Jefferson disguises himself as nerdy photographer for Eli Manning’s TV series

The latest episode of Prime Video’s “The Undercovers” was shot in Minnesota.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2025 at 11:00AM
Justin Jefferson, arriving for the Vikings game in London, didn't look nearly this fly when he dressed up for "Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers." (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

Justin Jefferson got a chance to fake out more than cornerbacks for “Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers.”

In the latest episode of the Prime Video series, which starts streaming Thursday, the celebrated Vikings wide receiver donned a wig, fake nose, bucket hat and glasses to pass as Darius Frost, a nature photographer who seems out of place while shooting a flag football game.

“I know nothing about football,” he says while in disguise and using a higher-pitched voice. “I’m into bird-watching.”

In the 30-minute installment, Jefferson tries to fool his coaches and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at TCO Performance Center in Eagan with mixed results.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell was in on the prank from the very beginning, but he still seemed surprised to see one of his biggest stars after the show’s makeup team got through with him.

“It is unbelievable!” O’Connell says. “Your face looks fatter. It looks like my face.”

Later, Jefferson visits the West St. Paul Dome under the pretext of learning about flag football. He winds up dazzling unsuspecting camp participants by getting into the action.

The episodes are hosted by Manning from a den packed with trophies and videocassettes featuring everything from “Wild Strawberries” to sports bloopers. Manning, who produces the series with his brother, Peyton, wasn’t in Minnesota for the taping, but he did check in via phone so his daughter could teach “Darius Frost” how to do the Griddy.

You don’t learn a lot about flag football, but you do get a hint of Jefferson’s thespian skills.

“It’s interesting to see if I have a future in this acting job,” he tells the cameras.

To prepare for the role, Jefferson learned some fun Minnesota facts, including the name of the state bird and state muffin.

He seems genuinely amused to be part of the series, which has previously spotlighted Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I’m always the special guest or the person everyone is paying attention to,” Jefferson says after ripping off his disguise. “So it was pretty good for the attention to be on them.”

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

