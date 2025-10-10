New holiday movie is early Christmas present for Door County fans

The movie, originally titled, “A Cherry Pie Christmas,” has a plot that will be familiar to anyone who thinks cable TV movies are as vital to the yuletide season as Santa Claus and pine trees. Emma Parker (Katie Leclerc), a big-city chef, must decide if she’ll give up a lucrative job to save the family business in her cozy small town. There’s a hunky, sensitive love interest (Ryan Carnes), super-supportive parents and lots of baked goods.