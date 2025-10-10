New holiday movie is early Christmas present for Door County fans

TV and Media

“A Wisconsin Christmas Pie” will get you in the holiday mood ahead of the pack.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2025 at 11:00AM
Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has a cameo as a tasting judge in the cherry pie bake-off. (Great American Family)

It’s never too early for a holiday movie, especially when it spotlights a favorite destination for Minnesotans.

“A Wisconsin Christmas Pie,” airing 7 p.m. Saturday on Great American Family, was shot entirely in Door County in March and April, with plenty of references that will delight those who have visited the picturesque area a six-hour drive from the Twin Cities.

The movie, originally titled, “A Cherry Pie Christmas,” has a plot that will be familiar to anyone who thinks cable TV movies are as vital to the yuletide season as Santa Claus and pine trees. Emma Parker (Katie Leclerc), a big-city chef, must decide if she’ll give up a lucrative job to save the family business in her cozy small town. There’s a hunky, sensitive love interest (Ryan Carnes), super-supportive parents and lots of baked goods.

What makes the film stand out is that is was shot in Wisconsin instead of Canada, where the majority of GAC and Hallmark flicks are shot for tax-saving purposes.

Henriksen Fisheries, Lautenbach’s Orchard Country and the Hillside Waterfront Hotel provide the setting for key scenes. Director John Stimpson also used Novel Bay Booksellers, Old Bell Tower and the Anderson Dock shed where graffiti is encouraged.

“I used to think this was the most magical place on Earth,” Parker says as she admires the blinking ornaments at the Tannenbaum Holiday Shop.

Katie Leclerc, seated, stars as pastry chef Emma Parker, who returns to her family’s cherry orchard in Door County. (Great American Family)

In a re-creation of Sister Bay’s annual Christkindlmarkt, there are stalls for Uncle Tom’s Candy Store, Waterford Bee Company and Alpaca to Apparel.

For a pie bake-off, hosted by Midwest Living, signs in the background promote Vacationland Farm and the Lake to Lake Dairy Cooperative, while former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green pops up as a tasting judge.

You see characters sipping from Door County Coffee mugs, riding a Door County trolley and slurping soup at White Gull Inn.

“Don’t let the friendliness and fresh air overwhelm you‚” Parker’s dad says, one of the many lines that sell the area as a winter wonderland.

The only barb comes when Parker can’t believe her ex-boyfriend did some early-morning fishing in the “eyelash-freezing, bone-crushing cold.”

“Pie” is already available for streaming on Great American Pure Flix and can also be watched on GFAM+ starting Saturday night.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

