‘Fargo’ star William H. Macy shares his favorite memory from a Minnesota summer visit

“I have a knack for playing really unsavory, unlikable people. I’ve built a whole career on that,” Macy said in a Zoom interview last week, roughly six months after spending a few days in the Twin Cities. It was his first proper visit back to the area since he shot the 1996 film that put him on the map. “It’s fun to play a guy that’s strong and be in a film that’s true and uniting and makes you feel good about yourself.”