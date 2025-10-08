‘Fargo’ star William H. Macy shares his favorite memory from a Minnesota summer visit

William H. Macy has played his fair share of weasels: manipulative drunkard Frank Gallagher in “Shameless,” gullible thief Bobby in “American Buffalo” and, of course, Jerry Lundegaard, the desperate car salesmen in “Fargo” who arranges for his wife’s kidnapping, setting off a series of unfortunate events.
His latest character would be out of place in that rogues’ gallery.
In “Soul On Fire,” which hits theaters on Friday, the Oscar-nominated actor is Jack Buck, perhaps the nicest guy who ever commanded a broadcast booth.
“I have a knack for playing really unsavory, unlikable people. I’ve built a whole career on that,” Macy said in a Zoom interview last week, roughly six months after spending a few days in the Twin Cities. It was his first proper visit back to the area since he shot the 1996 film that put him on the map. “It’s fun to play a guy that’s strong and be in a film that’s true and uniting and makes you feel good about yourself.”
The film is based on the book “On Fire,” by motivational speaker John O’Leary, who accidentally set himself and his family’s St. Louis house on fire when he was 9 years old.
The memoir, and subsequent movie, chronicles his remarkable recovery that depended largely on the faith and fortitude of family members, dedicated hospital workers and Buck, who made numerous visits to his hospital bed.
Buck, who died in 2002, holds a special place in the hearts of Twins’ fans.
He called the 1991 World Series in which Minnesota defeated the Atlanta Braves. When Kirby Puckett hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning to force a Game 7, Buck delivered the immortal line: “And we’ll see you tomorrow night!”