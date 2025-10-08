Movies

'Fargo' star William H. Macy shares his favorite memory from a Minnesota summer visit

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2025 at 11:00AM
William H. Macy has played his fair share of weasels: manipulative drunkard Frank Gallagher in “Shameless,” gullible thief Bobby in “American Buffalo” and, of course, Jerry Lundegaard, the desperate car salesmen in “Fargo” who arranges for his wife’s kidnapping, setting off a series of unfortunate events.

His latest character would be out of place in that rogues’ gallery.

In “Soul On Fire,” which hits theaters on Friday, the Oscar-nominated actor is Jack Buck, perhaps the nicest guy who ever commanded a broadcast booth.

“I have a knack for playing really unsavory, unlikable people. I’ve built a whole career on that,” Macy said in a Zoom interview last week, roughly six months after spending a few days in the Twin Cities. It was his first proper visit back to the area since he shot the 1996 film that put him on the map. “It’s fun to play a guy that’s strong and be in a film that’s true and uniting and makes you feel good about yourself.”

The film is based on the book “On Fire,” by motivational speaker John O’Leary, who accidentally set himself and his family’s St. Louis house on fire when he was 9 years old.

The memoir, and subsequent movie, chronicles his remarkable recovery that depended largely on the faith and fortitude of family members, dedicated hospital workers and Buck, who made numerous visits to his hospital bed.

Buck, who died in 2002, holds a special place in the hearts of Twins’ fans.

He called the 1991 World Series in which Minnesota defeated the Atlanta Braves. When Kirby Puckett hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning to force a Game 7, Buck delivered the immortal line: “And we’ll see you tomorrow night!”

But Buck was most beloved in his hometown of St. Louis, where he called Cardinals’ baseball for 47 years. His dedication to O’Leary wasn’t an aberration.

O’Leary said he’s heard many stories about Buck’s generosity. When he was giving a speech at a veterans’ home three hours south of St. Louis, he learned that Buck, who received a Purple Heart for his bravery in World War II, used to make the road trip on a regular basis without fanfare.

“He was humble and successful, which are beautiful characteristics to marry together,” O’Leary, 48, said while sitting next to Macy in a St. Louis studio by Busch Stadium. “He recognized that he could use his voice for good, not just to call baseball but to move lives.“

Macy, who almost whispers when he admits to being a Cubs fan, doesn’t try to do a straight-on impression, but he did nod to the sportscaster’s look by swooping his hair to the left side.

William H. Macy as Jack Buck and James McCracken as young John O'Leary in "Soul On Fire." (Affirm Films)

He also talked to several people who knew Buck, including Joe Buck, who followed in his father’s footsteps with a broadcasting career. The son told Macy that his dad was not a warm and fuzzy father.

“I find that fascinating, but not uncommon,” Macy said. “He could shower people with love outside his family a lot more easily than he could with his family. He had a lot of love to give.”

O’Leary said Buck’s widow, Carole, was moved after seeing the performance.

“She said Bill Macy brought back the live Jack Buck,” he said. “His presence was all over this film.”

Macy isn’t acting as much as he did in the late 1990s and early 2000s when his credits included “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “Mystery Men,” “The Cooler” “Jurassic Park III” and “ER.”

But no project did more for his career than “Fargo,” the Ethan and Joel Coen movie that earned him his only Oscar nomination.

William H. Macy in the movie "Fargo".
William H. Macy plays Jerry Lundegaard in the movie "Fargo." (Gramercy Pictures)

His future was sealed in the scene in which he tries to outwit police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand, who earned the first of her three acting Oscars) with disastrous results.

“Ma’am, I answered your question!” his character says, with all the sincerity of Jon Lovitz’s Pathological Liar character. “I answered the darned ... I’m cooperatin’ here!“

Macy has fond memories of the shoot, which took place mostly in the Twin Cities despite the title referencing a North Dakota town.

“I asked Ethan once why he called it ‘Fargo,’” Macy, 75, said. “He said, because no one goes to a movie called, ‘Brainerd.’”

Macy, who spent a season at the Guthrie Theatre in his early years, was back in Minnesota in March to promote Woody Creek Distillers.

His favorite activity was catching the Minnesota Frost, part of the relatively new Professional Women’s Hockey League.

“Boy, the only thing they don’t do that the guys do is fight,” he said. “But they are really rough, man.“

In addition, Macy attended a Wild game, visited the Oak Grove Hotel (“We called it the Oak Grave”) and stopped by KSTP’s “Twin Cities Live.”

“It’s a great town,” he said. “You’re lucky.”

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

