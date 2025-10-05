St. Paul’s Tommy Brennan gets scant screen time on season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’

St. Paul native Tommy Brennan didn’t make much of an impression on his first episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
That shouldn’t surprise anyone who has studied the history of the late-night staple. Even all-time favorites like Bill Murray and Kate McKinnon were relegated to the background when they first started.
But with the departure of high-profile cast members like Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, there was reason to believe the writing staff — which now includes Carleton College grad Claire McFadden and La Sueur native Erik Kenward — would turn more to the five new faces.
It didn’t happen for Brennan.
Instead, we got Colin Jost as a homophobic Pete Hegseth, veterans Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman searching for a sperm donor, yet another “Jeopardy!” sketch and James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, who showed up in the opening sketch to warn “SNL” about making too much fun of him.
“Remember,” he said. “Daddy’s watching.”
Bad Bunny, who returned to host for the second time, was everywhere, standing out most when he played a grown man obsessed with “KPop Demon Hunters.” Jon Hamm, who has hosted four times and made over a dozen cameos, made yet another unannounced appearance, this time as an obsessed Bad Bunny fan.
Brennan, who was raised in Minnesota but developed his comedy chops in Chicago, wasn’t entirely MIA.