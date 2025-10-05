TV and Media

St. Paul’s Tommy Brennan gets scant screen time on season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Bad Bunny hosted an episode that did little to showcase the new talent.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 5, 2025 at 5:21AM
From left: Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and Chloe Fineman promote the 51st season premiere of "Saturday Night Live." (NBC)

St. Paul native Tommy Brennan didn’t make much of an impression on his first episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

That shouldn’t surprise anyone who has studied the history of the late-night staple. Even all-time favorites like Bill Murray and Kate McKinnon were relegated to the background when they first started.

But with the departure of high-profile cast members like Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, there was reason to believe the writing staff — which now includes Carleton College grad Claire McFadden and La Sueur native Erik Kenward — would turn more to the five new faces.

It didn’t happen for Brennan.

Instead, we got Colin Jost as a homophobic Pete Hegseth, veterans Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman searching for a sperm donor, yet another “Jeopardy!” sketch and James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, who showed up in the opening sketch to warn “SNL” about making too much fun of him.

“Remember,” he said. “Daddy’s watching.”

Bad Bunny, who returned to host for the second time, was everywhere, standing out most when he played a grown man obsessed with “KPop Demon Hunters.” Jon Hamm, who has hosted four times and made over a dozen cameos, made yet another unannounced appearance, this time as an obsessed Bad Bunny fan.

Brennan, who was raised in Minnesota but developed his comedy chops in Chicago, wasn’t entirely MIA.

He got his first and only line 20 minutes into the show, playing a bit part in a pre-recorded piece about using ChatGPT to get advice from a Latino Uncle. There was a blink-and-you’ll-miss him appearance in a sketch about the Roman Empire that couldn’t even be saved by a walk-on by Oscar winner Benicio del Toro. You had to wait until the very end of the closing credits to get a decent look at Brennan’s excellent mop of hair.

Other rookies got a little more screen time.

Jeremy Culhane, who has performed with Upright Citizens Brigade, had the distinction of getting the first line of the new season when he introduced Jost’s Hegseth to generals.

“You have all dedicated your lives to defending this nation,” Culhane said. “As a reward, you will now be yelled at by a former Fox News host.”

Kam Patterson, a Florida stand-up who has made a mark on podcasts and YouTube, got big laughs during his segment on “Weekend Update,” begging Jost to let him use the “N” word.

“This is exactly what Jimmy Kimmel fought for,” he said.

Maybe Brennan will get a similar stand-out moment next week when Amy Poehler is set to host.

