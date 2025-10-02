TV and Media

Carleton College grad joins writing staff at ‘Saturday Night Live’

At least three Minnesotans will be part of the new season.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 8:10PM
Claire McFadden is one of the new writers for "Saturday Night Live." (Ian McLaren)

When “Saturday Night Live” launches its 51st season this weekend, local viewers will be trying to spot new cast member Tommy Brennan who hails from St. Paul.

But he’s not the only person with Minnesota ties who will be contributing to the legendary show.

NBC announced earlier this week that Claire McFadden, who graduated from Carleton College in Northfield in 2013, will be among seven newcomers joining the writing staff.

McFadden, who went to high school in Evanston, Ill., previously performed for six years with the Second City comedy troupe and worked for Jackbox Games, the video game developer that came up with “You Don’t Know Jack.”

In February, she returned to Carleton to speak on pursuing a creative career. During the lecture, she mentioned that she had previously auditioned for “SNL.”

She also talked about seeing a 24-hour improv show at Second City the summer before her senior year.

“I felt a powerful ray of desire,” said McFadden, who majored in environmental studies. “I wanted to be up there.”

She’s not the show’s only writer with local connections. Erik Kenward, who was born in Le Sueur, has been with the show since 2001. He also is a producer and is married to Willa Slaughter, who previously worked as an assistant to executive producer Lorne Michaels.

The season kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Saturday with host Bad Bunny.

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Carleton College grad joins writing staff at ‘Saturday Night Live’

card image
Ian McLaren

At least three Minnesotans will be part of the new season.

Nation

She turned the world on with her smile. But where will Mary Tyler Moore’s hat land?

card image

TV and Media

KARE veteran Rick Kupchella returns to reporting for film on Minneapolis

card image