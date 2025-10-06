Twin Cities journalists push for control of their on-air image

Bianca Caputo is excited about launching her TV journalism career. She just hopes her tattoos won’t get in the way.
“It’s something I’ll have to bring up when I apply to places and see what their philosophies are,” said the college senior, who got inked her freshman year at the University of Minnesota with a valentine, a tarot card and a line from Billy Joel’s “Vienna” on her upper arms. “A lot of people who watch TV news that are older may not understand that tattoos don’t necessarily mean I’m edgy. ”
In the past, tattoos and piercings may have run afoul of station policies. Contractually, management continues to control most talent’s on-air looks, from haircuts to wardrobe. But bosses across the country are relaxing the rules, adjusting to a new generation’s desire for self-expression.
Former ABC News White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks covered the Trump and Biden administrations with a nose piercing. At KOKH in Oklahoma City, reporter Alexis Young shows off long, acrylic fingernails with themes that range from back-to-school to local sports teams.
“Thank you for accepting me,” she said last month while showing off her painted nails on “Good Morning, Oklahoma.” “I love coming as me.”
In the Twin Cities, Jana Shortal can be seen anchoring newscasts in skinny jeans, pocket squares and flats. She sported a David Bowie T-shirt the day after the rock icon died.
Minneapolis native Aaliyah Demry isn’t afraid to wear her hair in braids and mix in street wear when she’s doing the morning shift at KTTC in Rochester.
“I remember one lady saying that when she started at KSTP, they had no option but to wear a dress,” said Demry, who joined KTTC last year after graduating from St. Cloud State University. “Now we have the option of dressing a little more fly.”