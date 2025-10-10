TV and Media

Former KMSP-TV reporter Beth McDonough recalls how addiction nearly destroyed her career

The journalist has just written a book, “Standby,” that chronicles how alcoholism dismantled her life, and how she began to rebuild.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2025 at 11:00AM
Former Twin Cities journalist Beth McDonough is back in Minnesota to celebrate her new book, "Standby." (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Beth McDonough has every reason to never return to the Twin Cities.

It was here that her second DWI triggered the end of her stint as a crime reporter for KMSP and nearly left her homeless.

But McDonough is back to celebrate nearly 17 years of sobriety and the launch of a new book, “Standby,” that details how alcoholism shattered her seemingly picture-perfect life and how she began to pick up the pieces.

“I hope that I’m inspiration in action,” McDonough, 57, said earlier this week at the Highland Park home of her friend Dede Ciprari. “When I told my therapist I was writing a book, she said, ‘You’re either brilliant or crazy.’”

McDonough started writing the book in 2009, shortly after returning from Hazelden treatment center and while under house arrest, a monitoring bracelet strapped to her ankle. She showed an early draft to Ciprari, who wasn’t impressed.

“It’s boring,” Ciprari told her. “You’ve told the facts. Now tell the rest of the story. How did it impact you? How did it affect other people?”

McDonough wasn’t ready to answer those questions. It wasn’t until she moved to Utah in 2020 that she was ready to put down in writing the most embarrassing and heart-breaking moments of her life.

The book, written in bite-size chapters and the kind of conversational tone you’d expect from a veteran broadcaster, reveals it all: the blackouts, shopping at different liquor stores so clerks wouldn’t suspect she was drinking so much, busting her teeth after falling down drunk in a parking lot the night before she’d be on CNN, stripping naked for a deputy at a workhouse, being disowned by her father after telling him she was an addict.

Former Twin Cities journalist Beth McDonough's new book is "Standby." (Provided)

“I had to step outside of my habit as a reporter of being objective and be more vulnerable,” said McDonough, sporting a purple leather jacket and sipping a Coke Zero. “People who have made bad decisions need to see how bad it was so they can connect with you.”

The book, which ends in 2009 with her house in foreclosure, will be followed next year by “Still Standing,” a look at how she started again at the ground level by walking dogs for her neighbors, a chore that eventually grew into a successful doggie-care business.

It will also share how KSTP hired her in in 2012 as a producer, three years after she assumed her broadcasting career was kaput.

“People make mistakes. She’s paid the price for her mistakes,” Lindsay Radford told the Star Tribune in 2014 when she was the station’s news director. “If we don’t give people a chance to redeem themselves, then what kind of society are we?”

McDonough is grateful to KSTP for giving her the opportunity. She also has kind words to say about the bosses at KMSP who canned her.

“That’s what got my attention,” she said. “If they hadn’t fired me, I don’t know where I’d be.”

“Still Standing” won’t be all sunshine and roses. She’ll also write about how she contracted Lyme disease and got hit by a concrete-filled tennis ball during one of the riots after the murder of George Floyd. McDonough said in July 2000, she was heading back to a KSTP van when a protestor approached her with a gun pointed at her head.

“You’re media,” he said. “You’re next.”

McDonough decided it was time for a change.

“I was reading the tea leaves and the signs and thinking, ‘This is not going to end well for me,’” she said.

McDonough moved to St. George, Utah, next to Zion National Park and just a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, where she does occasional modeling work for TV commercials.

“I hope that I’m inspiration in action,” said Beth McDonough. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“I left the sirens of the city for the stillness of the desert,“ said McDonough, who lives on the edge of a golf course with mountains and a pond for scenery. ”I don’t need security at my house anymore. I can breathe. It’s kind of a healing place.”

Her next-door neighbor Tammy Moon watched as McDonough put the book together and dealt with hardships that ranged from dealing with the editing process to grappling with a disease that often left her bedridden (McDonough only started feeling close to full strength this year).

But Moon, who first befriended McDonough when they both lived in Minnesota, has always known she can count on McDonough to take time away from her own troubles to help others.

When Moon lost her only child last year in a motorcycle accident, McDonough was her first call. She flew back with her to Minnesota and handled much of the funeral logistics.

“She does things in a way that’s respectful but gets the results that are needed,” Moon said.

Moon and McDonough are getting ready to launch a podcast, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong?” They’ll record episodes during McDonough’s book tour, which includes a stop at Edina’s Barnes & Noble on Saturday afternoon, and in subsequent cities like Philadelphia and Houston, markets where she worked before landing in the Twin Cities.

McDonough, who shares details about the breakdown of her first marriage in “Standby,” is currently unattached.

It’s hard to find single people in her largely Mormon community in Utah, and the Vegas dating scene isn’t for her. But she’s open to embarking on a new relationship.

She’d also consider another stab at TV journalism.

“I don’t want to say no,” she said. “But I think I’m on a different path now.”

Book signing for ‘Standby’

When: 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11

Where: Barnes & Noble, 3230 Galleria, Edina

Price: Free. Complimentary mocktails and snacks will be served.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

