Changes in TV news industry hit Twin Cities stations

Local TV news has been generating its own headlines this year, including the impending departure of KARE’s sports director, a high-profile lawsuit from a former KSTP meteorologist and a shuffling of the anchor lineup on WCCO.
At least some of the drama can be attributed to new challenges such as changing viewership habits, conglomeration, a growing distrust of journalists and pressure to cut costs.
The impact is being felt across the country. KION-TV in Monterey, Calif., announced earlier this month that it is shuttering its news operations. An anchor at KIMT-TV, which serves north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota, shared on social media that two employees had to run a recent broadcast on their own.
“Our business is in trouble,” said former anchor Dana Adams, who runs Adams Broadcast Consulting, a boutique agency whose clients include former Fox 9 reporter Rose Schmidt. “It’s not surprising, but the speed that it’s happening at is surprising.”
Compared to the newspaper and magazine industries, TV news seems to be in better shape. According to a RTNDA/Newhouse study, profit margins for local operations dropped 6% between 2023 and 2024. But over 52% of all local TV newsrooms were in the black with only 7% reporting that they were operating at a loss.
TV is also far and away the most popular format for consumers to stay informed. According to the latest Minnesota Poll, conducted by the Minnesota Star Tribune and Hubbard School of Journalism, 46% of Minnesotans prefer TV news to websites, print products and radio.
The Minneapolis/St. Paul market, 16th in size nationally, is in better shape than most nationally. It remains as highly regarded as its theater scene.
But it’s harder than ever to evaluate the status of specific stations. News directors and general managers no longer talk freely without getting approval from corporate bosses in New York. That permission is rarely granted. Management at the four local stations declined to comment for this article. Ratings numbers are fiercely protected.