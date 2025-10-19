TV and Media

Minnesotan Tommy Brennan finally gets his spotlight moment on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The new cast member chatted about his childhood during ‘Weekend Update.’

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2025 at 5:36AM
Tommy Brennan jokes about growing up in Minnesota during "Saturday Night Live." (SNL)

Tommy Brennan, one of the few Minnesotans to become a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, hasn’t had much screen time since the 51st season started. That all changed this weekend.

Brennan played himself on a guest segment of “Weekend Update,” talking to Colin Jost about what it was like to move to New York City.

His monologue leaned heavily on his bits from his stand-up routine and the fact that he’s a Minnesotan.

“I’m from the Midwest,” he said, wearing a gold-colored jacket that could have passed as Gophers merchandise. “Not sure if you can tell from my kind eyes and secret drinking problem.”

He joked about being one of eight kids and how his family had a cafeteria-style milk machine at home. He also poked fun at his All-American appearance.

“I look like a locket photo during World War I,” he said. “Like I was a guy who was really good at football pre-integration.”

Brennan didn’t appear much during the rest of this season’s third episode, though he did pop up as a dancer who violently whips around a motivational speaker played by host Sabrina Carpenter.

“Weekend Update” has long been a platform for new members to shine. Two weeks ago, Kam Patterson was featured on the segment.

“SNL” is dark next week. It returns Nov. 1 with host Miles Teller.

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

