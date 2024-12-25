Minnesotans are taking their beloved recipes to the grave

“It has become a different business than it was when I got into it. There’s way more personalization,” said Julia Gustafson, who hand-etches details onto headstones at Two Rivers Monuments in Elk River. Gustafson, known as “the Headstone Lady,” meets with customers under a banner that reads, “What do you really want on your tombstone?” She interviews them to identify what was important to them or to their loved one, and comes up with a plan to depict those sentiments on the memorial.