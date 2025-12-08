The fine art of giving a book club a kick in the pants

On occasion, what a book club needs most is for one person to tell another person to shut up.
That’s when a book club facilitator could help.
“When a club wants a facilitator, it’s usually because of behavioral issues,” said Cindy Kalland, who lives in Eden Prairie and is a retired teacher. “It may just be that they’re missing something — that no one is doing the work — but I think the biggest thing that annoys people in book clubs is when there is a member who dominates too much."
Kalland didn’t know book club facilitators were a thing until 2008, when she heard that a friend’s club — one that Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins had begun for its members — needed a new one. Facilitators generally participate in the selection of titles, do research to enrich the discussion, compile reviews, keep things moving along and, sometimes, urge a member to share less.
“I would pull someone aside and say, ‘Maybe just step back a bit and let someone else talk’ or ‘I noticed you bristling a bit when someone said something. Maybe just watch that,’” said Kalland. “I tried to be nice. Teachers call them ‘hamburger compliments’: ‘You’re really smart. But would you mind watching out for this behavior? But I really appreciate what you add to the group.’ You put the hamburger between two compliments.”
Possibly, the monopolizer doesn’t realize they’re monopolizing.
“If someone is taking over the conversation, I do sometimes have to take over the microphone and say, ‘Now, let’s give someone else a chance,’” said Jeff Kamin, who founded Books & Bars. Its 50 or more attendees meet at breweries in Minneapolis and St. Paul to chat about books while they wait for the foam on their beers to subside.
Alice Moody, who founded the Chicago-based Between the Covers, which leads book discussions among other bibliophilic activities, said she doesn’t run into that many people who won’t cede the floor. But, like comedians and hecklers, figuring out how to politely deal with those folks is part of the job.