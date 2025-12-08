Things To Do

Minni Dazzle and 8 other free things to do this week

Holiday cheer spreads throughout the cities with light parades, a cookie exchange and Queer Holiday Market.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2025 at 5:00PM
Minni Dazzle features choir performances, drag bingo, trivia and more this weekend at Fulton Beer in Minneapolis.

1. Minni Dazzle

Mingle merrily as Fulton Beer releases the new beer, “Cran You Hear What I Hear.” Throughout the weekend shop at the holiday market, play drag bingo, visit with Santa and listen to the Urban Sounds and Target Spots choirs. (3-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun., Fulton Beer, 414 N. 6th Av., Mpls., fultonbeer.com)

2. Richfield Holiday Lights Parade

The air may be brisk, but the festive event filled with music and illuminated vehicles will warm the spirt. (6:30 p.m. Thu. Parade begins at the City Garage, 1901 E. 66th St., Richfield, and ends at 67th and Lyndale Av. richfieldmn.gov)

3. Illuminate the Night Parade

Local organizations bling out vehicles with lights to brighten downtown Belle Plaine. (6 p.m. Fri. Parade begins at 100 S. Meridian St., Belle Plaine, belleplainemn.gov)

4. St. John’s Music Series

St. John’s Oratorio Chorus and Orchestra perform Handel’s “Messiah” under the direction of conductor Brian A. Schmidt. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 4 p.m. Sat., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Av., Mpls., stjohnsmpls.org)

5. Lyndale Cookie Exchange

Put on your apron and bake holiday magic for this neighborhood exchange of sweet treats. (10 a.m. Sat., South Nicollet Action Center, 3537 Nicollet Av., Mpls., lyndale.org)

6. Queer Holiday Market

Filling the air with cheer, glitter and good vibes, Elevate Twin Cities presents a holiday market of goods that are locally handmade and people of color- and queer-owned. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com)

7. Nowhere to Wear it Night Out

Finally! An occasion to wear that old bridesmaid gown in the back of your closet, ugly sweater that Grandma gave you or any outfit you bought for one occasion. Walk the red carpet and take a photo in your unused fits. (5-10 p.m. Sat., the Vine Room, 756 Mainstreet, Hopkins, vineroom.co)

8. Weird Art Mpls.

An inaugural holiday market featuring creatives displaying and selling their colorful interpretations of art alongside holiday tunes and specialty beverages. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., Artspace Jackson Flats, 1843 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., facebook.com)

9. Hewing X Change Swap and Shop

Participants can bring any new or gently used goods in exchange for a new-to-you item. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Av., Mpls., hewinghotel.com)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Minni Dazzle and 8 other free things to do this week

card image

Holiday cheer spreads throughout the cities with light parades, a cookie exchange and Queer Holiday Market.

Books

Does your book club have problems? Facilitators tackle ‘behavioral issues.’

card image

Music

Bob Dylan returning to home state, will perform March 24 in Rochester

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." His website bills it as a "World Wide Tour 2021-2024." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)