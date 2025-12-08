Minni Dazzle and 8 other free things to do this week

1. Minni Dazzle
Mingle merrily as Fulton Beer releases the new beer, “Cran You Hear What I Hear.” Throughout the weekend shop at the holiday market, play drag bingo, visit with Santa and listen to the Urban Sounds and Target Spots choirs. (3-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun., Fulton Beer, 414 N. 6th Av., Mpls., fultonbeer.com)
2. Richfield Holiday Lights Parade
The air may be brisk, but the festive event filled with music and illuminated vehicles will warm the spirt. (6:30 p.m. Thu. Parade begins at the City Garage, 1901 E. 66th St., Richfield, and ends at 67th and Lyndale Av. richfieldmn.gov)
3. Illuminate the Night Parade
Local organizations bling out vehicles with lights to brighten downtown Belle Plaine. (6 p.m. Fri. Parade begins at 100 S. Meridian St., Belle Plaine, belleplainemn.gov)
4. St. John’s Music Series
St. John’s Oratorio Chorus and Orchestra perform Handel’s “Messiah” under the direction of conductor Brian A. Schmidt. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 4 p.m. Sat., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Av., Mpls., stjohnsmpls.org)
5. Lyndale Cookie Exchange
Put on your apron and bake holiday magic for this neighborhood exchange of sweet treats. (10 a.m. Sat., South Nicollet Action Center, 3537 Nicollet Av., Mpls., lyndale.org)
6. Queer Holiday Market
Filling the air with cheer, glitter and good vibes, Elevate Twin Cities presents a holiday market of goods that are locally handmade and people of color- and queer-owned. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com)
7. Nowhere to Wear it Night Out
Finally! An occasion to wear that old bridesmaid gown in the back of your closet, ugly sweater that Grandma gave you or any outfit you bought for one occasion. Walk the red carpet and take a photo in your unused fits. (5-10 p.m. Sat., the Vine Room, 756 Mainstreet, Hopkins, vineroom.co)
8. Weird Art Mpls.
An inaugural holiday market featuring creatives displaying and selling their colorful interpretations of art alongside holiday tunes and specialty beverages. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., Artspace Jackson Flats, 1843 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., facebook.com)