Readers Write: Woe to the Legislature

Every Minnesota resident gets health care. The question before the Legislature was when, not if (“Minnesota lawmakers strike budget deal, protest erupts on ending health care for undocumented adults,“ StarTribune.com, May 15). House Democrats want to provide that care through a system, MinnesotaCare. The sooner care is given to anyone who needs it, the better the outcome for that person. Instead of waiting until an emergency vehicle has to take someone in crisis to a hospital, who can argue that an earlier visit to a community clinic would benefit society, let alone the person and their family?