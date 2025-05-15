Readers Write: Woe to the Legislature

•••
Every Minnesota resident gets health care. The question before the Legislature was when, not if (“Minnesota lawmakers strike budget deal, protest erupts on ending health care for undocumented adults,“ StarTribune.com, May 15). House Democrats want to provide that care through a system, MinnesotaCare. The sooner care is given to anyone who needs it, the better the outcome for that person. Instead of waiting until an emergency vehicle has to take someone in crisis to a hospital, who can argue that an earlier visit to a community clinic would benefit society, let alone the person and their family?
The Star Tribune quoted GOP lawmakers as wanting to repeal health care for undocumented workers. What is House Republican leadership thinking? Smaller, rural hospitals all over the state are in financial trouble. The costs of crisis health care, that all hospitals must provide, are huge. Pure economics as well as retention of statewide health facilities made the bill to put undocumented families in some kind of system something we all could support.
Pat Davies, Minneapolis
The May 14 column “Don’t rush decision on immigrant health coverage” examining the budgetary impact of extending MinnesotaCare to undocumented immigrants was disturbing on many counts: the significant strain on state finances, the high level of benefits provided at minimal or no cost, and the inequity when many hardworking citizens lack access to similarly affordable coverage. Coincidentally, on the same day this column was published, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California must scale back its medical program for undocumented immigrants due to substantial budget constraints. One must question why Minnesota legislators led our state down what appears to be an unsustainable path.
David Bollig, Big Lake