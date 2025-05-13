Burcum: Don’t rush the decision on undocumented immigrant health coverage

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
There’s a darn good reason that one of the thorniest issues to resolve at the legislative’s session’s end involves allowing undocumented immigrants to enroll in the state’s pioneering and publicly funded MinnesotaCare program.
Republicans want to overturn this newfound eligibility, which was passed by DFL majorities in 2023 but officially took effect in January. The DFL, not surprisingly, wants to maintain it.
What makes this topic especially tough to tackle: There are reasonable arguments fueling each side’s diametrically opposed positions.
In turn, that makes it difficult to hammer out a compromise. The U.S. House added to the complexity on Sunday evening, when it released a plan that would reduce federal health care funding to states providing coverage for undocumented immigrants.
MinnesotaCare dates to 1992, when it was created under Republican Gov. Arne Carlson. It serves those who make too much to qualify for medical assistance but not enough to comfortably afford private insurance.
The DFL’s support for undocumented immigrants’ MinnesotaCare eligibility is grounded in a commendable commitment: closing cracks in health care coverage for all. In addition to this moral imperative, there’s a business argument.