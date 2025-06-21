Readers Write: The illness of the internet, trans athletes, social media

I have read with interest the accounts in the Star Tribune and other outlets recently about the controversy regarding the transgender high school softball pitcher whose team ended up winning a state title. Prior to the state tournament, Tom Emmer, my representative in the U.S. House and the third-ranking member of the majority party in the House, reposted an opinion criticizing the state for allowing the player to compete in a female sport, stating the player had an unfair physical advantage. The initial post also identified the player. It’s one thing to express an opinion, but Emmer’s reposting of identifying information showed poor judgment. Regardless of one’s stance on the issue, a high school student should not be targeted online. When someone as powerful as Emmer does it, given his broad range on the political spectrum that goes well beyond the softball world, he potentially puts the student and their family at higher risk.
From what I’ve read, those who cite an unfair advantage, mainly some who are associated with opposing teams, are directing their anger and frustration at the state, an appropriate target, and not at the player. The student is in compliance with Minnesota State High School League rules. What should the rules be for someone in the student’s position? Continue to be eligible for female sports? Be eligible only for male sports? Both? Neither? There is no competitive spring softball alternative for the player. There also are no easy answers. If the player has a physical advantage, when does it become unfair? The way the player has been portrayed suggests an overpowering pitcher facing defenseless batters. That level of domination does not seem to be the case. The player was not one of the 13 pitchers on the Star Tribune’s 25-player All-Minnesota team. The player, no doubt, is very good, giving up one earned run in three games at the state tournament. In 21 innings, opponents had 17 hits and struck out 13 times, which means they generally put the ball in play and had some chances. Compare that to another state champion pitcher at a smaller school last week who, in 19 innings, gave up no runs, six hits and struck out 52. That’s domination, regardless of level.
I credit the student for pitching well under tremendous pressure. I don’t believe most people would have held up that well at that age under those circumstances. Lost in the controversy are the student’s teammates and coaches, who also deserve credit for winning the title. I also credit those who are upset but are not targeting the player. As this issue inevitably moves forward, I’m hoping Minnesotans can continue to separate the issue from the player, who is just a high school student following the rules.
Rick Preiss, Sartell, Minn.
A recent comment by writer Laura Yuen regarding a transgender child caught my attention: “Let’s remember that the softball player in question doesn’t deserve anyone’s hate” (“Local softball player’s success roils the transgender debate”). Seems to me that there are some facts that are worth considering.