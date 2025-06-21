Readers Write

Readers Write: The illness of the internet, trans athletes, social media

Our internet-based society is deeply unwell. Case in point: the vile responses to a recent column about Gianna Floyd.

June 21, 2025 at 8:59PM
George Floyd's then-6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, and her mother, Roxie Washington, attend his funeral service on June 9, 2020, in Houston. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

As to the content of our character, Myron Medcalf laments that he is the recipient of “vile comments ... from the most awful folks within our communities” (“Vile words about a kid hit me hard,” June 8). We share our national identity and responsibility with these “awful folks.”

In the increasingly sorry age of the internet, it is our current national character to fling angry, anonymous expletives at those we disdain — or even hate. Like that anonymous middle finger out of the driver’s side window, it delivers real anger, completely devoid of civil interchange (the responding car horn does not count). If you vent that rage and speed away, you are doing exactly what Medcalf has shared.

The diverse and largely unregulated internet forums are our current horn-honking and finger-flying highways. Each reveals a clear demonstration of human cowardice, the inability to reveal true identity or to speak, listen and explain clearly to the other. (Even our members of Congress, in silence, fearful to identify or explain actions, give a virtual angry finger to their constituents. They, too, are examples of our cowardly national character.)

Consider the source of anonymous aggression. It is the cowardice of fear and shame, an unwillingness to reveal one’s true identity. The highest intentions of honesty and human dignity will only be restored face to face, avoiding the self-generated infections of the internet.

Steve Watson, Minneapolis

I rarely agree with Medcalf, but regarding his piece regarding Gianna Floyd, I couldn’t agree more wholeheartedly. This little girl lost her father to murder and has had to endure everything else that followed. She’ll never be free of that. I’d never wish that on anyone, let alone a child. Leave her alone, people.

Jessica Swartz, Minneapolis

I’m writing to thank Medcalf for the perspectives he has shared in his columns for the Star Tribune and to thank the paper for the space they are providing for commentary from various writers, urban and rural. I hope Medcalf decides to stick around, though I suspect he was being honest when he expressed how discouraged he was. I wish those who post comments online, particularly those who take verbal shots at a child, as occurred when Medcalf wrote about Floyd’s young daughter, Gianna, would somehow wake up to the need for simple kindness and respectful sharing of ideas. That seems a far way to go, given the seemingly petty, mean world we live in. We all could probably use more practice representing our own points of view with respect and acknowledgment of our commonalities.

Which brings me back to Medcalf who, in my view, has demonstrated that respect and acknowledgment in writing columns that wrestled with issues and tried to broaden perspectives. I will not blame him if he steps away. Sometimes we just get weary and need to step back so we can step forward. If Medcalf does just that, I hope the Strib will find someone worthy to carry on. These multiple voices reflected in your opinion columns are needed.

Mary Ruzek, White Bear Lake

TRANS ATHLETES

Keep the focus where it belongs

I have read with interest the accounts in the Star Tribune and other outlets recently about the controversy regarding the transgender high school softball pitcher whose team ended up winning a state title. Prior to the state tournament, Tom Emmer, my representative in the U.S. House and the third-ranking member of the majority party in the House, reposted an opinion criticizing the state for allowing the player to compete in a female sport, stating the player had an unfair physical advantage. The initial post also identified the player. It’s one thing to express an opinion, but Emmer’s reposting of identifying information showed poor judgment. Regardless of one’s stance on the issue, a high school student should not be targeted online. When someone as powerful as Emmer does it, given his broad range on the political spectrum that goes well beyond the softball world, he potentially puts the student and their family at higher risk.

From what I’ve read, those who cite an unfair advantage, mainly some who are associated with opposing teams, are directing their anger and frustration at the state, an appropriate target, and not at the player. The student is in compliance with Minnesota State High School League rules. What should the rules be for someone in the student’s position? Continue to be eligible for female sports? Be eligible only for male sports? Both? Neither? There is no competitive spring softball alternative for the player. There also are no easy answers. If the player has a physical advantage, when does it become unfair? The way the player has been portrayed suggests an overpowering pitcher facing defenseless batters. That level of domination does not seem to be the case. The player was not one of the 13 pitchers on the Star Tribune’s 25-player All-Minnesota team. The player, no doubt, is very good, giving up one earned run in three games at the state tournament. In 21 innings, opponents had 17 hits and struck out 13 times, which means they generally put the ball in play and had some chances. Compare that to another state champion pitcher at a smaller school last week who, in 19 innings, gave up no runs, six hits and struck out 52. That’s domination, regardless of level.

I credit the student for pitching well under tremendous pressure. I don’t believe most people would have held up that well at that age under those circumstances. Lost in the controversy are the student’s teammates and coaches, who also deserve credit for winning the title. I also credit those who are upset but are not targeting the player. As this issue inevitably moves forward, I’m hoping Minnesotans can continue to separate the issue from the player, who is just a high school student following the rules.

Rick Preiss, Sartell, Minn.

A recent comment by writer Laura Yuen regarding a transgender child caught my attention: “Let’s remember that the softball player in question doesn’t deserve anyone’s hate” (“Local softball player’s success roils the transgender debate”). Seems to me that there are some facts that are worth considering.

First and foremost, this is a child. I would like to believe that we all agree that a child should not be blamed. Second, an interest in sports is generally a positive. Again, I think we can all identify a variety of benefits that can result from participating in sports (not the least of which is a good self image).

I don’t have any answers. I have been a youth sports official for over 25 years. I have seen a number of cases where transgender athletes participate. I acknowledge that these transgender athletes have placed ahead of some cisgender athletes. That is troubling. But I also see children who are gaining some degree of pleasure and achievement from their participation in sports. Like I said, I have no answers. But I do try to keep in mind that there but for the grace of God go I. Hate is not an option.

Jim Hanton, Arden Hills

STUDENTS AND SOCIAL MEDIA

A missing piece: Clicks make money

Thank you for the commentary piece by high school students giving their perspectives on social media (“Yup, Minnesota teens get their news from social media. But do you know why?” and “Three reasons to abandon 1:1 tech policies in elementary schools,” Strib Voices, June 8). Their voices are much needed. The missing context of this is that Silicon Valley moguls are making vast fortunes off the internet and social media. Why would they give a balanced perspective on the news when the object of their presentation is to get an emotional reaction that gets more clicks, which means more profit? The message is clickbait.

Steven Smith, Minneapolis

