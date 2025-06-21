Readers Write: The illness of the internet, trans athletes, social media

From what I’ve read, those who cite an unfair advantage, mainly some who are associated with opposing teams, are directing their anger and frustration at the state, an appropriate target, and not at the player. The student is in compliance with Minnesota State High School League rules. What should the rules be for someone in the student’s position? Continue to be eligible for female sports? Be eligible only for male sports? Both? Neither? There is no competitive spring softball alternative for the player. There also are no easy answers. If the player has a physical advantage, when does it become unfair? The way the player has been portrayed suggests an overpowering pitcher facing defenseless batters. That level of domination does not seem to be the case. The player was not one of the 13 pitchers on the Star Tribune’s 25-player All-Minnesota team. The player, no doubt, is very good, giving up one earned run in three games at the state tournament. In 21 innings, opponents had 17 hits and struck out 13 times, which means they generally put the ball in play and had some chances. Compare that to another state champion pitcher at a smaller school last week who, in 19 innings, gave up no runs, six hits and struck out 52. That’s domination, regardless of level.