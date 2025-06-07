Medcalf: Hateful comments made after recent column on George Floyd’s daughter left me discouraged

Never read the comments.
That’s the first lesson of this business. And it’s one I usually follow.
Since the Minnesota Star Tribune, my first employer after college, asked me to return to write an occasional column from the perspective of an African American writer in the wake of George Floyd’s murder five years ago, I’ve received more feedback than I ever imagined I would. With racism and discrimination and the fight for inclusion and equity as the backdrop of these columns, readers have responded with an abundance of love and hate.
I’m unmoved by the latter. At least I thought I was.
For the Minnesota Star Tribune’s recent package on the five-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder, I had the honor of writing about that milestone from the perspective of Gianna Floyd, his now 11-year-old daughter.
While the Strib would not allow anyone to comment on the column on its website, social media outlets like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram do not have the same restrictions. Through those portals, there were many who offered support and condolences with their comments. But others posted comments that were scathing, repugnant and completely disrespectful about a daughter in mourning and a father who was murdered before he could speak for himself.
I had convinced myself that once children were involved, even the worst of us would refrain from bad behavior. Instead, a column about a little girl seemed to activate the haters. There were just so many hateful comments — comments an 11-year-old girl, who has faced bullies at school, can read on her phone.
As I read through the reactions – there were 74 laughing emojis on the Star Tribune’s Facebook post of the column – I felt sad. Not for me. But for Gianna and the world she’ll have to battle for years to come as she grapples with her own identity and a father she never got the chance to truly know.