Medcalf: Hateful comments made after recent column on George Floyd’s daughter left me discouraged

I am not afraid of the folks who view my identity or my perspective as a threat. I never have been. Not even in college when I received death threats for similar columns, or after a classmate — a leader in the student senate — created a popular petition on campus to “send you back to Africa.” But the kids? They’re just trying to live. I thought we’d all agreed to leave them alone. I was wrong. Perhaps that means the moment has passed — that the growing apathy of the ones who claim to support those of us who just want to be treated as human beings and the activated vitriol among those who view that fight as infringement on their collective existence have hardened this world more rapidly than I had anticipated.