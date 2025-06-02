Medcalf: This summer, let’s all be more vigilant about our children — and everyone else’s

With tears streaming down her face, Ashley Berry pleaded for help.
“He had plans,” said Berry, the mother of missing Columbia Heights teen Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., at a news conference last week. “So I know he’s not lost. I know he’s not just missing. He’s not just lost. He’s smart. He’s very intelligent.”
According to authorities, Berry’s 16-year-old son — who has been missing since early May — has not turned on his phone or posted on social media or even accessed money his mother sent to him via Cash App, all odd behavior for a young person in 2025. They suspect he is “likely” being held against his will and have identified a person of interest.
I hope Manny is found and I hope he’s safe. Anyone who has been a participant in his disappearance should be held accountable.
His case is also a reminder for the rest of us: as summer approaches, we should all be more vigilant about our children — and everyone else’s, too.
It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact number of missing children in America. But according to a National Crime Information Center report, there were more than 89,000 active missing persons cases at the end of 2020, and more than a third of those cases involved children. There were more than 365,000 reports of missing children that year — which is different from the actual number of missing children because a child can be reported missing multiple times in the same year and any adjustment to a case file can also count as a “report” — and more than 70,000 of those reports involved Black children.
Any missing child is worth our time, attention and a sense of urgency. But Black children are disproportionately impacted, according to the data.
The circumstances around missing youth are sometimes complicated. Yes, some children make the choice to leave home or get involved in dangerous activities off the grid. There are also kids, however, who are forced to fend for themselves because they do not have an abundance of family support. Others, with a misperception about adulthood, grow up too fast.