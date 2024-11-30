Medcalf: St. Paul boxing club aims to fill a void for neighborhood youth

“That’s the asset of having a boxing club because what it can do is it can channel that energy, that anger — or whatever they’re dealing with — on the heavy bag, on boxing, mitts, certain workouts we do,” he said. “It can take that away. And also, just that time period and that time that kid could have been elsewhere and something could’ve happened to that kid or they can be out there and getting into trouble or be at the wrong place, wrong time.”