Medcalf: Mia program provides safe space for young people to create

As I walked around the Minneapolis Institute of Art last week, I connected with a photo in the “Teen Perspectives: Minneapolis as Monument” collection, produced and created by high school artists who worked with local BIPOC artists.
In the picture, four African American boys stare ahead on what looks like a typical day in their lives. I could see myself in that image.
“As I grew up, staying social with people from different genetic, biological, and ethnic backgrounds made it easier and easier to see the bigger picture of the world and the main problems that affect how we see each other,” wrote Joseph Willie, the young artist who created the work for the exhibit. “One of those problems is generalizing groups of people based on their appearance rather than how they actually think — also known as ignorance.”
Five years after the murder of George Floyd, the Mia program that features the work of Willie and other teenagers “provides a safe, creative space for youth to process experiences, confront systemic inequities, and imagine healthier, more just communities.”
“I mean, artwork, I think, is such a powerful tool, for us as artists to use, because it doesn’t have to start a conversation with words,” said Aurora Peñasco Gouin, a nonbinary Hispanic/Latino artist in the program. “It starts a discussion with just viewing it and I think, especially after the death of George Floyd, that really brought to the front line this huge wound that we haven’t really addressed.”
We have not always invited young people to the pivotal conversations about this turbulent world, yet we’ve made decisions that impact them and their futures. The “Teen Perspectives: Minneapolis as Monument” exhibit, however, is proof that the next generation has something to say.
In the display, which was inspired by the “Giants” exhibit curated by music superstars Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, there are pieces that address injustice, empathy and healing. There are others about belonging and inclusion.
Overall, it’s a powerful display about the trauma our Black and brown youth and our youth from other marginalized communities have endured. It’s also an exhibit that exudes hope for a generation that has navigated through our mistakes and the unsafe world we’ve created for them to find the sunshine in one another.