Review: ‘Giants’ at the Minneapolis Institute of Art delivers bold, big, colorful works

Jamaican-born artist Ebony G. Patterson’s large collage of Black children, beads, toys and pink wallpaper is reminiscent of an innocent childhood playroom but also speaks to issues of violence and pain. Hank Willis Thomas’ green-and-white-striped fabric square work — “You Shouldn’t Be The Prisoner of Your Own Ideas (LeWitt)” 2017 — is made out of decommissioned prison uniforms and prompts people to think about the invisible, extremely low-paid labor of incarcerated people. Two elegant large-scale portraits encrusted with rhinestones by Mickalene Thomas — “You Can’t Turn Me Off (In the Middle of Turning Me On) and ”Portrait of Qusuquzah #6” — position Black women in glorious and regal ways.