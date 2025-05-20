Medcalf: George Floyd’s daughter, now 11, on life without her dad: ‘It’s hard’

Do you hear her?
In the background of a phone call, I heard her, humming a tune as she floated on a Friday night, content that the week had ended. Somewhere in Texas, Gianna Floyd — the 11-year-old daughter of George Floyd — played with her younger sibling. In a few weeks, the world would mark five years since Derek Chauvin murdered her father in Minneapolis.
It’s a truth that a series of soulless filmmakers, social media contrarians and mean-spirited leaders have tried to erase. They traffic in hate, a disease adults often spread to one another.
“It’s hard,” Gianna told me about her life without her father.
Five years ago, she sat atop the shoulders of Stephen Jackson, a former NBA star and her father‘s friend, amid protests against police brutality both here and throughout the world.
“Daddy changed the world!” the 6-year-old shouted then. “Daddy changed the world!”
Can you see her now?
The years that followed came with pain — a pain only she can feel. Adolescence should come with freedom, joy and wonder. But Gianna Floyd’s youth was hijacked by incomparable loss. Each step she takes is one her father had a right to take alongside her.