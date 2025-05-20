Medcalf: George Floyd’s daughter, now 11, on life without her dad: ‘It’s hard’

At 11, kids tend to feel like they’re basically teenagers and deserve to be treated that way. They prefer suggestions over directions. Because they know more than you think, but also less than they realize. So what? They’re ready to conquer the world. They want you close but also to stay out of their way. With three daughters, I know. But I wish Gianna Floyd could tell her father that she does not want to hold his hand in public, or announce that she will no longer laugh too loudly at his jokes. Because 11 years old is cool and fresh, and fathers born in the ’70s and ’80s are not.