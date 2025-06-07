Three reasons to abandon 1:1 tech policies in elementary schools

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As a graduating high school senior, I’ve spent a lot of time recently reflecting on memories of my days in elementary school, where I spent my time in class reading books, creating projects, socializing with friends and building tree forts in the knee-deep Minnesota snow during recess.
These are memories that transcend generations — but for today’s elementary schoolers, they’re starting to take a back seat to experiences that happen on the screen in front of them, due to the proliferation of one-to-one technology policies in classrooms. Such policies (often stylized as 1:1) provide each student with their own device, such as an iPad or laptop. The policies grew popular during the pandemic and have remained at many schools since.
To better understand the landscape of technology use in elementary-school classrooms, I spent a week visiting classes at three different elementary schools in the Twin Cities: a public magnet school in a middle-class suburb, a traditional private college-prep school and a small Montessori school. The magnet school and traditional private school both had a 1:1 policy for kindergarten and up, while the Montessori class didn’t use technology at all — there wasn’t even a projector or a computer in the classroom.
After observing several classes and interviewing both teachers and students, I’ll acknowledge that 1:1 policies have several benefits for students. Having more everyday access to technology, students are better at coding and troubleshooting with technology, and they have more opportunities to develop digital literacy and citizenship. Students can also use programs that adapt to their skill level, and teachers can get instant feedback on their progress. However, I believe that the benefits of 1:1 tech policies in most elementary schools are far outweighed by the following harms:
1) They allow students to take shortcuts that prevent them from learning. Teachers at both of the 1:1 schools discussed how some students’ reliance on voice typing prevents them from developing certain skills, including grammar, writing and critical thinking. AI also affects learning: One student showed me dozens of images he’d generated with an AI image software, most of which likely took only seconds to create. These tools allow students to produce art or write an essay without much work or thought.
2) They provide mindless distractions. Technology was prone to distracting students at both of the 1:1 schools. Teachers at the magnet school told me that students sometimes struggle to complete tasks independently on their iPads or Chromebooks, switching halfway through to watch YouTube. Fourth-graders at the private school also told me they like to play video games, watch YouTube or find new wallpapers for their iPads when their teacher isn’t looking. In contrast, first- through third-grade Montessori students worked productively for the entire hour that I observed them; their schedule for the day consisted of a three-hour block where they were responsible for working independently on activities of their choice for the entire time. Their teacher told me that technology doesn’t align with the school’s goal of increasing students’ concentration and stamina.