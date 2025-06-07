Opinion: Yup, Minnesota teens get their news from social media. But do you know why?

I wanted to learn why my peers make the news choices they do and to figure out how traditional news outlets could more effectively connect with us. So, I reached out to the leadership of the Minnesota Star Tribune and pitched them the following idea: a survey of hundreds of Minnesota high school students to better understand how and why they consume the news the way they do. The Star Tribune said yes, and connected me with two journalists from its audience and product teams with whom I have been working since February. Together, we crafted the survey and analyzed the results. I also interviewed several students to gain additional insight into their thinking. Here’s what I found.