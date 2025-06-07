Opinion: Yup, Minnesota teens get their news from social media. But do you know why?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Over the last year, I have often heard friends and classmates talking past each other, and past me, about the state of the world. It was true when Donald Trump won in November, and again when UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson was shot and killed in New York. It has continued to be true about the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
Sometimes we seem to be operating off completely different sets of facts. It wasn’t long before I started to wonder: Where are my peers getting their information? Do they read the news like I do?
If you ask a Minnesota adult where most teenagers get their news — and trust me, I am speaking from experience — they will likely give a chuckle and credit TikTok. The subtext: “Kids these days.” It’s the same phrase every generation uses about the one after it. To them, we are glued to social media for pretty much everything.
Well, I’m not. I’ll be a senior in high school next fall. I read the news every day — most often the New York Times and the Minnesota Star Tribune. I am also the national political correspondent and layout editor at my school’s paper, the Breck Bugle. I don’t consume a lot of social media, and I get very little of my news from it. However, I know many smart and thoughtful teenagers whose news habits are different from mine. Many of them will go on to vote in our future elections. Many will someday lead classrooms, others will lead businesses, and others will lead households — both here in Minnesota and beyond.
I wanted to learn why my peers make the news choices they do and to figure out how traditional news outlets could more effectively connect with us. So, I reached out to the leadership of the Minnesota Star Tribune and pitched them the following idea: a survey of hundreds of Minnesota high school students to better understand how and why they consume the news the way they do. The Star Tribune said yes, and connected me with two journalists from its audience and product teams with whom I have been working since February. Together, we crafted the survey and analyzed the results. I also interviewed several students to gain additional insight into their thinking. Here’s what I found.
As you may have guessed — either from reading this headline or from any prior knowledge you have about “kids these days” — the most popular source of news among the 368 Minnesota high school students who filled out my survey was social media.