Readers Write: Remote work, international students, antisemitism, e-bikes’ bad name

In considering whether or not to move ahead with a project or event, one must consider the costs involved. But there is a second parallel question — just as important — which must also be asked: What are the costs of not engaging the project? As the Trump administration moves forward with efforts to rid our colleges and universities of foreign students (“International students bring in $488M,” June 1), I am fearful that the costs of not having these thousands of foreign students with us have been overlooked. Clearly, in Trump’s myopic zeal to cleanse the U.S. of all foreign influences, we must count the costs of the many good things that we will give up by not having these people here among us as students. We would be losing many valuable outcomes. Examples: U.S. students learning by exposure to classmates from other nations and cultures, foreign students learning of U.S. democracy and related social values, strengthening bonds with other nations, benefits of new technologies and businesses developed by these students and enhanced research capabilities at our educational institutions. And, of course, by turning away foreign students we would forsake the many facets of common human decency, friendships and global partnerships that form with knowing people of other lands.