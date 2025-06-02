Readers Write: Remote work, international students, antisemitism, e-bikes’ bad name

•••
Regarding the trend of large companies reducing the number of remote workdays for their employees (“Medtronic to require 4 days a week in office,” May 30, and “State workers head back to office,” June 2), I have to admit that I’m a bit perplexed. To quote a Medtronic spokesperson, “The collaborative energy generated through face-to-face interactions strengthens our operational efficiency and provides the support and community we need … .” However, I’ve worked remotely for three large corporations and have never once thought that we were being inefficient, unsupported or lacking community by meeting virtually. In fact, Medtronic admits in their own email about the change that “we have been successful in virtual and hybrid environments.” So why change something that is successful?
Furthermore, if meeting virtually is a problem, why are these same corporations allowing some people to still work remotely if they “qualify” for it? Also, why do these same companies continue to offshore work to countries like India? I’d say that if meeting virtually is inherently inferior to meeting face-to-face, the companies with this concern should not only allow no one to work remotely but they should have their IT organizations remove Zoom and Microsoft Teams from all employees’ work computers, as well as support business travel for whenever meetings require staff from multiple locations. Wouldn’t this maximize collaborative energy, efficiency, support and community?
And why stop at removing that egregious software? Aren’t phones and email also technologies that replace face-to-face collaboration with remote work? Why are they allowed in the workplace?
I think we can see why these companies’ positions about remote work are inconsistent, illogical and downright silly.
Kristofer Layon, Minneapolis
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
More connection, less strife
I grew up in suburban Minnesota, surrounded by people who mostly looked and lived like me — middle-class, white and born in-state. That changed when I studied abroad in Vienna at 19 through the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. It was my first time leaving the U.S., and it reshaped my life.