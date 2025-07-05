Readers Write: Presidential power, wake boating, Bemidji storms

The opinion piece “‘No Kings’ but for the kingly presidents we’ve already had” (Strib Voices, June 29) provided interesting comments about prior presidents overreaching their power. Not surprisingly, only positive accomplishments of “great” presidents are taught in schools. Why should the protesters who participated in the “No Kings” events be concerned about protesting past presidents? The protesters are criticizing current actions because we are all being affected today. We can’t change the actions of past administrations, but perhaps we can influence the actions of the current one. The writer, unhappy with the criticism, is essentially saying, “We have always done things that way.” That has always been a poor excuse and does not encourage making progress for the betterment of all. The writer has missed the bigger picture that, in this country, we have the right to speak up and should not be afraid of retribution for exercising our right to free speech.