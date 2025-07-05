Readers Write: Presidential power, wake boating, Bemidji storms

•••
The opinion piece “‘No Kings’ but for the kingly presidents we’ve already had” (Strib Voices, June 29) provided interesting comments about prior presidents overreaching their power. Not surprisingly, only positive accomplishments of “great” presidents are taught in schools. Why should the protesters who participated in the “No Kings” events be concerned about protesting past presidents? The protesters are criticizing current actions because we are all being affected today. We can’t change the actions of past administrations, but perhaps we can influence the actions of the current one. The writer, unhappy with the criticism, is essentially saying, “We have always done things that way.” That has always been a poor excuse and does not encourage making progress for the betterment of all. The writer has missed the bigger picture that, in this country, we have the right to speak up and should not be afraid of retribution for exercising our right to free speech.
Sandy Caster, Minneapolis
•••
“Help Pirate Pete find his buried treasure!” I’ve got fond memories of cracking the “maze-code” at about age 8 while waiting for my sister to decide between a cheeseburger and chicken fingers. (It was almost always a cheeseburger.)
One day, while struggling to follow the false, misleading and purposely distracting pathways set before me on the way to Pirate Pete’s treasure, it occurred to me that starting at Pete’s jewel-studded treasure chest and working my way backward might help me avoid falling for the silly trickery offered up by the puzzles creator. And voilà! Treasure chest, meet Pirate Pete!
A few paragraphs into John C. Chalberg’s meandering “‘No Kings’ but for the kingly presidents we’ve already had,” it occurred to me that starting at the end of the article and tracing my way backward might help me avoid the false, misleading and purposely distracting reasoning Chalberg was using in his attempt to get his purple crayon to trace a believable path between Pirate Donald and the treasure chest of “greatness” Chalberg so desperately wants him paired with.