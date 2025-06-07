Readers Write: George Floyd; Tim Walz’s spirited comments, mental health

Walz should either resign or keep his butt at home. If he wants to campaign for a run at the presidency, then he needs to leave the governorship. The recent legislative session was a disgrace. The Democrats didn’t show up for weeks (but got paid). So the session was late getting started and now we will spend more money (which we don’t have, thanks to the Democrats’ spending in the last legislative session). Walz’s appearance on national television make him look more like a fool than a serious politician.