Readers Write: George Floyd, ICE arrests, Trump’s West Point speech

•••
I am visiting Paris and I have been reading the thoughts and reflections about George Floyd in the Minnesota Star Tribune (“The legacy of George Floyd,” front page, May 25). My initial takeaway is, when (presumably) white writers comment on some version of “Time to move on,” I think of my Black friends on the North Side. I am currently involved in some volunteer activities with social workers dealing directly with issues around poverty and domestic violence. Inevitably, when funding gets cut for programs on the Northside, or the heat is on regarding DEI, their typical response is “Been here before, not surprising.”
As white people, we can “move on” and go to sleep on the issue like we have done for centuries. Black people do not have that luxury. I have also been surprised, when asked where I’m from, how many Europeans immediately ask about Floyd. The two questions are “Why?” and “What now?” It is in direct contrast to when I took two road trips in the last few years to the South, Southwest and West Coast of the U.S. and, when asked where I am from, not one person commented on Floyd, ever.
We Americans have a history of turning away around race issues. We might see and observe diversity, but psychologically many of us are so separate and disconnected from our Black neighbors that we do not and cannot let in the ongoing nature of their struggle. It is our humane obligation to not turn away but to keep asking ourselves, “What part can I play in ending racism?” The answer is to not move on but to acknowledge the real issues still facing the community. There is great need, and the resources limited within a community still struggling with generational trauma and the resulting poverty and violence. I ask you to think about how you can move toward the community — not move away.
Carol Wichers, Minneapolis
•••
It is deeply disappointing that a federal court has allowed the Department of Justice to abandon its commitment to help bring racial justice to public safety in our city, but the fact is that we don’t need the DOJ for this work (“MPD consent decree has been officially dissolved,” May 28). Since the murder of Floyd, our city and state governments have been hard at work on transformative legislation, including implementation of many of the 2022 recommendations issued by the Community Safety Work Group. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights negotiated a settlement agreement packed with over 100 pages of specific remedial requirements that are now being implemented under the watchful eye of Effective Law Enforcement for All. Many substantive reforms have already been adopted by the Police Community Relations Council (PCRC), a collaborative group made up of Minneapolis Police Department leadership and members of the Unity Community Mediation Team (UCMT) who hail from all of our most justice-impacted communities. The PCRC’s work syncs well with MDHR’s mandates because, as detailed in UCMT’s recent news release, the 2022 and 2023 agreements signed by MPD to create PCRC provided “the roadmap for transformation of public safety in Minneapolis.”