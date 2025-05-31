Readers Write: George Floyd, ICE arrests, Trump’s West Point speech

I went to hear the music of Brass Solidarity on May 26 at George Floyd Square. Their passion, energy and joy for the communal music experience was contagious and a respite at this five-year anniversary of the murder of Floyd. That being said, part of the sadness that I felt being at George Floyd Square was the lack of any seeming progress by the city of Minneapolis to bring the same passion and communal effort to memorialize that corner. I know there have been numerous studies and meetings and proposals but, bottom line, there is such a feeling of neglect and disrespect for the community through inaction. It is not just on Minneapolis, it is on all of us in Minnesota to want something at that intersection that captures the event of Floyd’s murder, the emergence of a global movement that acknowledged systemic racism and appreciation for the organic community effort that tries to keep the memorial alive. I am urging the decisionmakers to please keep working on this and let the community know what you need to make that happen.