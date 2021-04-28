Blake Baratz, founder of the Institute For Athletes — an agency that represents Vikings WR Adam Thielen and impending Gophers draft pick Rashod Bateman — joins the show for an inside look at what happens in the time leading up to and during the draft for a high-level prospect like Bateman. There will be nervous moments starting Thursday, but it's just the start of a long journey for Bateman and countless others.

Michael Rand wonders at the outset how Twins manager Rocco Baldelli can justify using Alexander Colome in a one-run game Tuesday, with predictably poor results. And he explains how the Wolves — who are no longer the worst team in the NBA nor the worst team in sports history — can change perceptions about their draft pick by winning, even if it means slightly decreasing their chances of keeping that pick in 2021.

