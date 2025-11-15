Ramstad: U of M’s dream hospital evaporates; now it’s time to negotiate

On an icy morning in January 2023, the University of Minnesota unveiled a plan for a beautiful new hospital on its Minneapolis campus, and leaders laid bare their desire to take back control of a health care system it had shared with Fairview Health Services for three decades.
“We must own, govern and control the flagship health care facilities on our Twin Cities campus,” Joan Gabel, then president of the U, said in the news conference atop one of its existing medical towers.
That’s why this week’s deal between Fairview and the U’s official doctors’ group, University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP), to keep Fairview as the main partner of the university medical system for another 10 years came as an insult to university leaders. A double insult, really.
It relegated them to the sidelines and also shredded their desire for full control of the hospitals operating in the university’s name. That includes the University of Minnesota Medical Center on U’s East Bank campus in Minneapolis, as well as the M Health Fairview logo that uses the University’s prized, stylized M on hospitals and clinic around the state.
The public-private partnership they hoped to end instead appears set to persist under a 10-year financial arrangement more favorable to the doctors’ group than the university.
While the entire saga has been shaped by other forces, including a leadership transition in the university presidency, it revolved around the fact that the university didn’t get political backing for funds needed to control the medical system. The dream of the U’s beautiful new hospital, under its exclusive governance, remains just that.
This year, the struggle for control landed chiefly with Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office oversees nonprofits in Minnesota and reviews health care deals. Fairview and the university in September presented Ellison’s office with competing visions for an ongoing relationship.
Each wanted to be in charge of the venture going forward — and each has rejected the other’s proposal.