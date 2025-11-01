Ramstad: The next year is going to be tough for Minnesota governments and politics

Near the end of a Minneapolis mayoral candidate forum at the Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church a couple of weeks ago, the moderator enlivened things by setting up a hypothetical scenario and asking for a lightning response.
A fiscal crisis has hit the city, and candidates can choose one priority to solve it: Raise taxes or cut spending.
Though top-runners Jacob Frey and Omar Fateh weren’t there, every candidate present said their priority would be to cut spending.
That surprised me, because politics in Minneapolis is generally a battle between liberals and extreme liberals, all quite willing to spend money and raise taxes.
But really, I was encouraged. Even people with a proclivity to believe government is the answer to any question realize that Minnesotans, most especially in Minneapolis, are at the end of the rope when it comes to taxes. We’ve had enough. They’re too high, and they keep going up.
It’s not just taxes, of course. Housing costs, particularly for property insurance, have risen sharply this year. And this month, people across the country are seeing large increases in health insurance costs for 2026, even aside from the expiring tax credits Democrats and Republicans are fighting about in Congress. Inflation is also on the rise again.
All of which has me thinking less about Tuesday’s election and more about the one a year from now. David Schultz, political scientist at Hamline University, over a recent lunch got me revved up about elections in presidential midterms.
“Tectonic plates tend to collide in them,” he said.