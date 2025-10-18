Ramstad: Why these four officials are the most important people in Minnesota government now

Two years ago, the state of Minnesota’s Office of Management and Budget established a small team helping other state agencies, counties and local governments identify and secure federal funds for projects.
This fall, the four people on the Federal Funds Implementation Team, or FFIT, have become the most important in any government office in the state, it seems to me and apparently a lot of others.
That’s because the FFIT is tracking the effects on Minnesota from the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) and other actions this year in which President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have made big cuts in federal money to state and local governments.
The group is helping government officials, colleges and universities, hospitals, charities and even businesses around the state understand when and how the cuts will come.
All four members of the team — director Leah Corey, Kerry York-Myles, Avery Prine and Sam Rockwell — gave a presentation at the recent fall conference held by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, attended by leaders and workers from more than 2,000 organizations statewide.
They said that about one-third of the state’s annual spending involves the transfer of federal dollars to Minnesotans, chiefly in Medicaid (known as Medical Assistance here) and food programs. About 1/20th of the spending, more than $1 billion annually, is in a broad “other” category that ropes together more than 700 distinct grants to Minnesotans and communities.
This is important because part of the role that dozens or maybe hundreds of the state’s nonprofits play is as a conduit for that aid. The FFIT drew a rapt audience on a late Friday afternoon.
“Every time there’s an administrative change at the federal level, our agency does recalibrate, revise and rethink our work,” Corey told the nonprofit crowd. “This past year has presented a really significant pendulum swing from a time of abundance of federal resources ... to now a period of contraction and recessions.”