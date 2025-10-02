Trump administration cancels nearly half-a-billion dollar grant to Minnesota for power lines serving five states

The U.S. Department of Energy is cancelling 12 grants for energy projects in Minnesota, including a $464 million proposal to build large transmission lines in seven states, according to a list reviewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
The projects is part of $7.5 billion in energy department cuts announced by the Trump administration Wednesday largely in blue states as they pressure Democrats to vote for Republican plans to end a government shutdown.
A $70 million grant for an experimental long-duration battery system Xcel plans to use in Becker is on the termination list, which was provided by a Minnesota congressional office.
The Trump administration is also targeting a $50 million grant for Duluth-based Minnesota Power to modernize a transmission line, according to the termination list.
The energy department has not identified the projects, and did not respond to a request for information. Russell T. Vought, White House Budget Director, referred to the projects as part of a “Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda,” in a post on the social media site X.
State officials said losing the transmission line construction project could lead to higher energy prices that would fall the hardest on middle- and low-income families.
The initial proposal for the $464 million grant was made by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, the nonprofit Great Plains Institute and the organizations that operate two regional electric grids.
That cancellation was also reported by the New York Times and Politico.