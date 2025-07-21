Ramstad: Professor revisits what’s driving Minnesota’s ‘headquarters economy’

When Minnesotans talk about the state to people outside it, two things usually come up first: We’ve got a lot of lakes and a lot of big-name companies.
University of Minnesota professor Myles Shaver doesn’t have a lot to say about lakes, but his book “Headquarters Economy: Managers, Mobility & Migration” explained why Minnesota had an unusually large number of Fortune 500 companies. More than a decade has passed since the book gave Minnesotans a new way to look at themselves, though, and it’s not clear the lessons still remain relevant.
So it’s time for an update. Shaver in 2012 surveyed more than 3,000 managers working in the state’s large companies, and the data reinforced his breakthrough insight. Business clusters can form not just around an industry — as happened in Detroit with autos and Silicon Valley with technology — but around talent itself.
His research into Minnesota’s big businesses showed how a labor pool becomes its own reinforcing mechanism for a region. Talented people attract more talented people who will move across industries.
The source of Minnesota’s success nagged at Shaver in part because friends on the East Coast wondered why he moved here in the first place, back in 2001, and in part because the conventional explanations for economic vibrancy didn’t seem to apply.
“Nobody had what I would have said was a believable answer,” Shaver told me earlier this month. “It’s not one industry that drives things. It’s not public policy, like super low taxes. It’s not that we’re just riding a demographic wave.”
Instead, he found that people in Minnesota companies were unusually willing to consider switching industries in order to stay in the region. In short, the quality of life here is incredibly appealing.
“Then I asked, is there a place you’d rather live?” Shaver explained. “Interestingly enough, three-quarters of the respondents said no. I can’t calibrate it to a different region, but that seems high.”