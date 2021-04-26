On Monday's Daily Delivery podcast, Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look at the weekend in sports.

If you thought the Twins were going to turn things around back at Target Field, two losses to Pittsburgh didn't give you much confidence. Reusse says its time to panic about a team that just doesn't look like it's very good and has a lot of holes on its roster.

Plus Rand and Reusse praise the team the Wild has built this season and the seven-game winning streak that has Minnesota surging toward the playoffs. And are the Wolves ... actually building something?

At the outset, Rand takes a look at the possibility that both the Wolves and Wild will have rookies of the year this season with Anthony Edwards and Kirill Kaprizov — something one market hasn't had with its NBA and NHL teams in more than 40 seasons.

And an 0-2 start for Minnesota United is a concern — and a disappointment for Loons fans who finally got to see their team in person again during Saturday's home opener.

