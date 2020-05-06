Future considerations
A look at where Gophers pitcher Max Meyer is projected to land in the June MLB draft:
Bleacherreport.com: No. 4 Kansas City Royals
MLB.com: No. 6 Seattle Mariners
Baseballamerica.com: No. 7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Perfectgame.org: No. 8 San Diego Padres
Mymlbdraft.com: No. 10 Los Angeles Angels
Baseballprospectjournal.com: No. 10 Los Angeles Angels
CBSsports.com: No. 11 Chicago White Sox
Prospects365.com: No. 11 Chicago White Sox
Thesportsbank.net: No. 12 Cincinnati Reds
Prospectslive.com: No. 16 Chicago Cubs
