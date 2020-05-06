Future considerations

A look at where Gophers pitcher Max Meyer is projected to land in the June MLB draft:

Bleacherreport.com: No. 4 Kansas City Royals

MLB.com: No. 6 Seattle Mariners

Baseballamerica.com: No. 7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Perfectgame.org: No. 8 San Diego Padres

Mymlbdraft.com: No. 10 Los Angeles Angels

Baseballprospectjournal.com: No. 10 Los Angeles Angels

CBSsports.com: No. 11 Chicago White Sox

Prospects365.com: No. 11 Chicago White Sox

Thesportsbank.net: No. 12 Cincinnati Reds

Prospectslive.com: No. 16 Chicago Cubs