Peter Leyden explores the future of AI at North Star Summit

As part of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s inaugural ideas festival, the North Star Summit, technology expert and futurist Peter Leyden will take the stage Tuesday at the Walker Art Center to discuss how artificial intelligence could lead to a new era of progress in Minnesota, the Midwest and beyond.
Leyden, a Minnesota native, is a former Wired magazine editor who has spent three decades helping audiences understand the forces reshaping technology and society. He is the creator of “The Great Progression: 2025 to 2050,” a framework that envisions how artificial intelligence, clean energy and other breakthroughs could drive innovation.
Leyden is also the founder of Reinvent Futures, a firm that advises corporate and civic leaders on navigating change. He has delivered keynotes worldwide and hosted “The AI Age Begins,” a San Francisco event series on generative AI.
The live stream of Leyden’s keynote discussion will begin at 8:45 a.m.