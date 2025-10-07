CEOs of Mayo, U.S. Bank and nVent to discuss Midwestern leadership at North Star Summit

Three Midwestern CEOs will offer their takes on leadership during a discussion Tuesday, part of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s first-ever North Star Summit.
The three will tackle how leaders navigate the challenges of the ever-changing business landscape and other topics. The discussion, which will be livestreamed from the Walker Art Center, begins at 2 p.m.
Sitting on the panel are:
- U.S. Bancorp CEO Gunjan Kedia, who took the helm of the Minneapolis-based bank in April.
- Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia, top leader of the Rochester-based nonprofit hospital network.
- nVent CEO Beth Wozniak, whose $3.3 billion manufacturing company has a suite of technology products for electrical connection and data center cooling.
Allison Kaplan, the Star Tribune’s innovation and engagement director, will moderate the discussion. The panel is one in a series of business-focused events the Star Tribune is organizing Tuesday through the North Star Summit, a gathering of local and national leaders in business, politics and culture.