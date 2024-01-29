Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The big discussion point, and a debate that will rage for a while, is whether the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell erred in being too aggressive on fourth down attempts -- aiding a San Francisco comeback victory in Sunday's NFC title game. Reusse boils it down succinctly: Campbell was an idiot.

Meanwhile, there is fresh concern about the Timberwolves after another bad loss to the Spurs. Is this the start of a second-half slide, or are some recent lapses against bad teams just a lull?

Plus thoughts on the Wild and TwinsFest.

