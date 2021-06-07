Introduction: Host Michael Rand is joined by columnist Patrick Reusse for a look at the Twins. on Sunday, manager Rocco Baldelli said the quiet part out loud: the Twins are rebuilding, and their roster decisions the rest of this year and heading into the offseason will be focused on player development. Fellow columnist Jim Souhan wrote on Monday that the Twins can't afford to be in that position, while Reusse challenges the idea that they have to rebuild even as a mid-market team.

15:00: The latest "dings of concern" has Rand and Reusse talking about the injury to tight end Irv Smith Jr., which reportedly will keep him out for the start of the season. Not much has gone right for the Vikings since the start of training camp. The news was offset somewhat by a contract extension for safety Harrison Smith.

22:00: Patrick Cantlay's thrilling six-hole playoff win over Bryson DeChambeau was a reminder of golf's great theater — and what an excellent villain DeChambeau has become.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports