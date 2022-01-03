Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for the first episode of 2022, which so far feels a lot like 2021 and every other year in Minnesota sports: Plenty of drama and not a lot of success.

The Vikings lost 37-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, a defeat that dashed any playoff hopes and came with a lot of baggage. QB Kirk Cousins missed the game because of COVID protocols; backup Sean Mannion didn't produce much of anything; and third string rookie Kellen Mond hardly got a vote of confidence.

Head coach Mike Zimmer sounded exhausted and exasperated postgame — the tone of a man who sounds like he knows his job is ending soon. Reusse builds the case for blowing it all up, which would also mean dumping GM Rick Spielman. Rand and Reusse disagree about whether Kirk Cousins is tradeable.

Plus thoughts on the Winter Classic, the Wolves' stumbles and one thing Reusse is looking forward to in 2022.

