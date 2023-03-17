DULUTH – Defending national champion Ohio State ruined what was currently the longest winning-streak in the country, dominating Northeastern in a 3-0 win in Friday afternoon's semifinal game of the NCAA Women's Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.

The Buckeyes will face either the Gophers or Wisconsin at 3 p.m. Sunday in the championship game — assuring an all Western Collegiate Hockey Association final.

Ohio State freshman Sloane Matthews scored just more than a minute into the game, snagging a rebound off a shot by Kenzie Hauswirth. Midway through the second period, Makenna Webster scored on a point-blank shot in front of the goal. Hadley Hartmetz followed with a high puck over Huskies' goalie Gwyneth Philips' left shoulder.

The Huskies, in their sixth straight NCAA tournament, hadn't lost or tied a game since Providence shut them out 3-0 in mid-November.

Ohio State, quick and tenacious, outshot the Huskies 53-15. Buckeyes' junior goalie Amanda Thiele got her fourth shutout of the season.

Northeastern had a goal disallowed in the first period. Maureen Murphy crossed the puck over to Chloe Aurard, who tapped it behind Ohio State goalie Gwyneth Philips. It was waived off, following a review, because of a hand pass earlier in the play.