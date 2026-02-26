Minnesota’s next breakout food brand raises $2M to fuel retail expansion

What’s changed about strategic communications since you were a student? A lot about the world of communications has changed since I was in college, but I think what matters most is how you connect what you learn in the classroom with what you learn on the job. I attended the College of St. Benedict, which is a liberal arts institution, and along with a firm theoretical foundation, I appreciate that they taught me to value curiosity, community and the power of listening closely. The class I’m teaching at the Hubbard School is designed to be very hands-on and experiential. We have a nonprofit “client” and we’ll work through each phase of the campaign-planning process as if we were their communications team. Along the way, we are also talking a lot about some of the intangibles, like how to ask the right questions, partner, collaborate and influence others. My hope is that this class is another step on their path of putting it all together.