Minnesota’s next breakout food brand raises $2M to fuel retail expansion

Meet the local investors who funded the latest round for Maazah and the sister founders on the push to make it a household staple. Plus: A new gig for Target’s former chief communications officer Katie Boylan, and Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi’s big growth plans for 2026.
Maazah, maker of Afghan-inspired chutney dips and sauces, is poised to become Minnesota’s next breakout food brand, now with $2 million in seed financing to support national retail growth.
Sister founders Yasameen and Sheilla Sajady were able to take a moment to celebrate this week, after seven months of nonstop pitching to investors, on top of managing growing demand from Whole Foods and Costco. The $2 million round they just closed is funded almost exclusively by a group of Minnesota-based family offices. Rich Gammill, founder of Proterra, led the round and was joined by Northlew Capital, the family office of George Hicks (who also co-founded the Värde investment firm) and Artifact Capital, led by Melissa Breitenfeldt.
“It’s important to establish trust with the investor community here,” said Yasameen Sajady. “They want to see us win.”
Most of Maazah’s early angel investors were also Minnesota firms, including Tundra Ventures and Groove Capital.
The daughters of Afghan immigrants, the Sajady sisters grew up in Coon Rapids. They started bottling their mother’s chutneys and selling them at local farmers markets in 2014. From there, the products moved to co-ops and local grocers. Today, Maazah is sold in 1,500 stores, thanks to nationwide expansion with Whole Foods and Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market as well as a growing footprint of Costco stores, including the Midwest region. The vision, said Sheilla Sajady, is to “bring Maazah’s bold, globally inspired flavors to everyday tables.”
Made in the U.S. by contract manufacturers, Maazah is inching closer to profitability. The Sajadys, who just hired their first employee, project $3 million in revenue this year.
Go west
Maazah is one of several homegrown food and beverage brands that will represent Minnesota next week in Anaheim, Calif., at Expo West, the largest trade show for the natural and organics industry. Seven Sundays, Jonny Pops, Peace Coffee, Huxley, Toom Garlic Dips and So Good So You are among the brands that will join the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in a “MN Alley” display at the massive expo.