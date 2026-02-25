Minnesota’s most expensive house listing just dropped in price

That challenge is now facing Lindsay Bacigalupo and Christine Smith from the Wayzata office of Germany-based Engel & Völkers, who recently became the second team of agents to try to sell the listing for the third time in as many years. Luxury-level homes in general take much longer to sell than more affordable options — years instead of months. And the areas around Lake Minnetonka — including Wayzata, where this house is — are the state’s most expensive places to live, according to the Star Tribune’s Hot Housing Index.