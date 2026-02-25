Minnesota’s most expensive house listing just dropped in price

Luxury homes were the breakout star of the Twin Cities’ real estate market in 2025, with house sales priced at more than $1 million outpacing every other price range.
Still, selling a Lake Minnetonka estate that’s by far the state’s most expensive listing is as gargantuan a task as its $50 million price tag.
That challenge is now facing Lindsay Bacigalupo and Christine Smith from the Wayzata office of Germany-based Engel & Völkers, who recently became the second team of agents to try to sell the listing for the third time in as many years. Luxury-level homes in general take much longer to sell than more affordable options — years instead of months. And the areas around Lake Minnetonka — including Wayzata, where this house is — are the state’s most expensive places to live, according to the Star Tribune’s Hot Housing Index.
Compass first quietly marketed the eight-acre property and its 650 feet of shoreline in August 2024 for $68 million. After that test, it officially hit the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in May of last year for a lower $55 million asking.
If the property should now sell for $50 million or even close to it, it will likely rank among the most expensive sales in the country. In 2025, the biggest sale in the U.S. was a $133 million Florida compound, according to Redfin. All of the top-10 sales last year fetched at least $60 million.
The house reportedly cost more than $90 million to build and was the dream of a businessman who died before he ever lived there. It took two years to plan and five years to build.
Completed in 2024, Lake Point Estate, as it’s known, is fully furnished, right down to the dishes in the cupboard. The gated compound includes nearly 30,000 square feet of living space in several buildings, including a pair of guest houses, a pool house and a boat house.
In an interview edited for clarity and length, Bacigalupo shares how her firm landed the listing and what it’ll take to sell it.