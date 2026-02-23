Advertisement
Downtown restaurant founder makes urgent plea to business community

Hell’s Kitchen’s Cynthia Gerdes calls on CEOs to save local restaurants.

By Allison Kaplan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 12:00PM
Cynthia Gerdes, founder of Hell's Kitchen restaurant, speaks at the Minneapolis Downtown Council annual meeting on Feb. 19, 2026.
In today’s newsletter: Cynthia Gerdes calls on CEOs to save local restaurants, Adam Duininck delivers stats on downtown traffic and safety, Players Health founder Tyrre Burks teams up with an Olympian, an invite from Greater MSP, and Dairy Queen goes (Savannah) bananas.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council’s annual meeting is typically a big pep fest for the city that focuses on silver linings even when news is bleak. But last week’s event at the Armory took on a more urgent tone, kicking off with a message from Cynthia Gerdes, founder of Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, who called on the nearly 1,000 leaders in attendance to support local restaurants that are on the brink of collapse. She asked that CEOs of large companies share their business savvy with restaurant owners and work together on policies more conducive to small-business success. She also encouraged employers to bring their workers downtown more frequently, and at a minimum, eat out more, and don’t skip the sweets. “Desserts is ‘stressed’ spelled backwards,” Gerdes told the attentive crowd.

A few encouraging stats delivered by Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District, and board members:

  • Downtown workday foot traffic has climbed to approximately 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
    • Downtown’s residential base is holding steady at just over 60,000.
      • U.S. Bank Stadium drew more than 1 million to the 162 events it hosted in 2025.
        • The Minneapolis Police Department hired more than 100 new recruits, cadets and transfers in 2025 while also adding 68 community service officers.
          • Violent crime in the Warehouse District decreased by 55%, which was attributed to the addition of late-night ambassadors.

            Join the movement

            The next opportunity to rub shoulders with power players (besides our North Star Network event tomorrow) comes on March 3 when Greater MSP hosts NEXT26 to announce a 10-year plan to push Minnesota into a top 10 state for economic performance.

            This annual event is typically invite-only, but this year, for the first time, everyone is invited. “Increasingly, we’re seeing the target audience less as a demographic and more of a psychographic,” Greater MSP spokesman Don Ball tells me. “Are you pro-innovation? Are you pro-growth? Do you want to see a more equitable economy? Do you believe in a third path that lies outside of the usual partisan approach to solving our problems? If yes, then you are our kind of person, and we want you to know about the partnership and the great work that’s already underway.”

            NEXT26 will take place at the Guthrie Theater. Register here.

            Going Bananas

            Savannah Bananas team up with Dairy Queen

            American Dairy Queen Corp. is sliding into a partnership with the hottest team in baseball: the Savannah Bananas. Obviously, it involves a Savannah Bananas Split Shake, available starting today, Feb. 23, at participating DQ locations nationwide. DQ will be a presence throughout the entertaining team’s 2026 season with activations and giveaways at every game. DQ’s EVP of marketing Maria Hokanson said it best: These are two brands that love to flip.

            Banana Ball comes to Target Field in August, but the lottery list for the season is already closed. You can still join the “interest list,” but you might have better luck making friends with Tom Pohlad.

            Exec moves

            Players Health Foundation is the charitable arm of Tyrre Burks’ fast-growing startup Players Health, a Twin Cities-based risk management platform that sells insurance and offers safety training and coach credentialing for youth sports. The foundation just formed its own board with Olympic gold medalist Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, as its chair. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell also joined the Players Health Foundation board, along with Burks and several members of his team.

            The foundation aims to remove barriers for youth athletes, from providing resources to advocating for higher safety standards.

            In the news

            Economic update: The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will hold a webinar about regional economic conditions Tuesday, Feb. 24. Regional analyst Haley Chinander will present results from a January survey and discuss how businesses are dealing with current challenges. Register here.

            Sleep Number Building sale: So much for the office café being a selling point. The surest way to drive up value of a downtown building these days is the presence of a data center. The Sleep Number Building in downtown Minneapolis recently sold for $235 million, more than eight times the building’s 2025 assessed value, the Strib’s Katie Galioto reports.

            Hot housing: Check out the results of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s 10th annual Hot Housing Index, compiled by Jim Buchta and Tom Nehil, to see where housing prices are rising or sliding. Spoiler: being near water is a huge selling point.

            Allison Kaplan

            Allison Kaplan is Director of Innovation and Engagement for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

            Downtown restaurant founder makes urgent plea to business community

