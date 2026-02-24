Tennant stock plunges 25% after it discloses flawed software rollout

The rollout of a major new software system at Eden Prairie-based Tennant caused major manufacturing disruptions and led to a quarterly loss.
As a result, the company’s stock lost a quarter of its value on Feb. 24 after it shared disappointing fourth-quarter and year-end results. It’s the biggest one-day drop in Tennant’s share price in 15 years. Shares recovered a bit to close at $63.02, down 23.4%.
Tennant, which makes floor cleaning equipment, installed a new $98 million enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to connect information about operations across the company.
It was supposed to drive greater efficiencies. Instead, it caused disruptions that included problems with orders, manufacturing and shipping, and required manual workarounds, company officials said.
When the company rolled out the system in Asia in September, problems were fixed within a week. But after the North American deployment, it quickly began having issues fulfilling orders, determining accurate shipment dates and serving customers.
“The complexity and scale of the North American business created unique challenges,” said CEO Dave Huml in the earnings call with investors.
Tennant still expects long-term benefits from the new system, and Huml said issues in the rollout are fixed, but it will take up to the first half of the year to deal with all the issues.
Instead of the $5 million originally budgeted for the system in the first quarter of this year, Tennant now expects to spend more than $20 million.