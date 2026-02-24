Fairview bets big on robotic specialty pharmacy

Blue bin 0175 whirred along a conveyer belt in Fairview Health Services’ new automated pharmacy in Shoreview with a big job: pick up five medications that treat anxiety, migraine headaches and obesity and deliver them to a Minnesotan awaiting prescription refills.
The foot-long plastic tote was one of dozens circulating the warehouse, collecting prescriptions from human pharmacists and robot dispensers. Its short journey showed why Fairview bet big on the facility. Fairview’s $52 million investment is a big bet on the growing U.S. market for packaging and selling mail-order and specialty medications.
The health system is trying to compete with national chains and use revenue growth in its pharmacy division to offset losses and financial pressures for its hospitals and clinics.
“The demand for pharmacy services continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, and we don’t see any signs of that slowing,” said John Pastor, president of Fairview’s pharmacy services division.
Known largely by its joint operation of hospitals and clinics with the University of Minnesota — a relationship that almost fractured until the two sides brokered a deal last month — Fairview also operates one of the largest pharmacies in the U.S. that is run by a health system.
The pharmacy division largely serves Fairview patients, but also sends medications to patients nationwide whose hospitals and clinics contract with the health system for specialty drugs. The closure of retail pharmacies has created “pharmacy deserts” and a need for mail-order options, especially in rural areas, Pastor said.
Fairview Pharmacy is the health system’s fastest-growing division right now, with revenue increasing 16% in the quarter that ended in September. And that was before the new robotic dispensing facility started cranking out prescription orders in January.
The “outsized” reliance on its pharmacy business creates risks for Fairview, according to a Moody’s credit rating analysis published last spring. Manufacturers could raise the price of specialty medications at the same time as public and private payers lower how much they reimburse for them. And Fairview had to spend more to make more, sacrificing cash on hand to invest in its growing pharmacy business, the analysis stated.