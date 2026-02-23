Former ICE instructor to testify that agents were trained to discard constitutional rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former ICE teacher at a Georgia training center will tell a forum called by Congressional Democrats on Monday, Feb. 23, that new agents are trained to run roughshod over constitutional rights, including the right against a home invasion, and that the federal agency is “broken.”
Ryan Schwank, who resigned from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Feb. 13, plans to tell the forum that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is training new agents to violate the Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure, according to a draft of Schwank’s testimony shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
“ICE is lying to Congress and the American people about the steps it is taking to ensure its 10,000 new officers faithfully uphold the Constitution,” Schwank, who joined ICE as legal counsel in 2021, said in the draft.
The Department of Homeland Security, which runs ICE, has said all of its officers were following federal law throughout Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis and other widespread escalations such as in Chicago.
But others have made several criticisms. Last month, Blumenthal wrote to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem about a “secret” policy permitting agents to “circumvent the privacy protections” in the 4th amendment, by relying on an administrative order, rather than a judicial warrant.
DHS said Feb. 23 that no training requirements have been removed.
“Despite false claims from the media and sanctuary politicians, no training hours have been cut,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis."
Bis said ICE agents receive “comprehensive instruction” in both the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.