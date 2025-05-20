New Kingfield sandwich shop inspired by North Stars glory days

Pedro Wolcott’s North Star Deli will open at 315 W. 46th St. in Minneapolis’ Kingfield neighborhood with a healthy appreciation for hockey nostalgia and some serious sandwiches. The restaurant is the next chapter for the chef-owner behind North Loop’s recently closed Guacaya Bistro.
“We want to create a space for joy,” the chef said about his newest venture.
The new deli will be a throwback to the glory days of Minnesota’s North Stars, which left the state for Texas in 1993. (The Wild filled our NHL gap beginning in 2000.) “Those were good days for Minnesota,” said Wolcott, name dropping the Mighty Ducks and a few other early ’90s pop culture references.
The new move also aligns with the pull of family life, as Wolcott mentioned when talking about his decision to close his first restaurant. As a father of small kids, he and wife and business partner Alexandra operate as a “mom-and-pop shop.” The family is relocating to the neighborhood and are looking forward to being a part of community.
On the North Star menu, expect to find a proper muffuletta. Wolcott carries New Orleans in his heart and knows the importance of all the ingredients of the famed sandwich. He’s working with neighbor John Kraus’ Patisserie 46 on the bread for his sandwiches. “John is one of the best humans — talk about a neighbor,” said Wolcott.
They’ll be smoking meats in-house and plan to open with a menu of 12 sandwiches that are a mix of hot and cold, plus five salad options and three desserts. Prices for the mains will hover around $15.
Wolcott also comes with some major sandwich bona fides: He helped open New Orleans’ famed Cochon Butcher, among other notable meaty places.
Expect a gold and green decor, along with a lot of local pride. “We want to bring back those times,” Wolcott said of his inspiration. “Times are hard on people. There’s a lot of belt-tightening. We want to bring back that kind of joy of being a Minnesotan.”